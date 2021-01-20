New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The Global Electrocardiograph Market is forecast to reach USD 8.33 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A combination of different factors is propelling the expansion of the market. One of the dominant factors contributing to the development of the market is the increased occurrence rate of cardiovascular diseases and the associated rise in the mortality rate. The severity of the condition can be well-established with the help of the fact that, globally, approximately 18 Million individuals die from cardiovascular diseases every year. Such high mortality rate associated with cardiovascular diseases has resulted in increased investments and rise in funds being allocated by the government in the market and healthcare sector. The elevated investments are encouraging the growth of the market. It is also worth mentioning that, such increased rate of investments is also contributing to the increased R&D activities in the market that results in the technological advancements, which is also positively impacting the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The rise in the occurrence rate of cardiovascular diseases, increased demand for ambulatory surgical centers, and the rise in geriatric population are some of the factors boosting Electrocardiograph Market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Electrocardiograph Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Electrocardiograph market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Electrocardiograph market are listed below:



Mortara Instrument, INC., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Mindray Medical International Limited, Medtronic, OPTO Circuits Limited, OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi CO LTD, Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Schiller AG, Spacelabs Healthcare and Nihon Kohden Corporation.



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Stress ECG, Holter Monitors, Resting ECG



Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automatic Diagnosis and Anatomical Detection, Mobile Cardiac outpatient telemetry , (MCT/MCOT), Electronic ECG management system, Smart Wearable ECG Monitors, Artificial Intelligence



Lead type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Single Lead, 3-6 Lead, 12-Lead



Distribution channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Offline, Online



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Atrial Fibrillation, Ventricular Fibrillation, Myocardial ischemia, Myocardial infarction, Hyperkalemia, Hypokalemia



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Electrocardiograph Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Electrocardiograph Market By Device Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Electrocardiograph Market By Technology Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Electrocardiograph Market By Lead type Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Electrocardiograph Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Electrocardiograph Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 10. Electrocardiograph Market By End-user Insights & Trends



Chapter 11. Electrocardiograph Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape



12.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



12.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



Chapter 13. Company Profiles



13.1. Mortara instrument, INC.



13.1.1. Company Overview



13.1.2. Financial Performance



13.2. GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)



13.2.1. Company Overview



13.2.2. Financial Performance



13.3. Medtronic



13.3.1. Company Overview



13.3.2. Financial Performance



13.4. Mindray Medical International Limited



13.4.1. Company Overview



13.4.2. Financial Performance



13.5. OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi CO LTD



13.5.1. Company Overview



13.5.2. Financial Performance



