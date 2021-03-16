New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The Global Electrocardiograph Market is forecast to reach USD 8.33 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A combination of different factors is propelling the expansion of the market. One of the dominant factors contributing to the development of the market is the increased occurrence rate of cardiovascular diseases and the associated rise in the mortality rate. The severity of the condition can be well-established with the help of the fact that, globally, approximately 18 Million individuals die from cardiovascular diseases every year. Such high mortality rate associated with cardiovascular diseases has resulted in increased investments and rise in funds being allocated by the government in the market and healthcare sector. The elevated investments are encouraging the growth of the market. It is also worth mentioning that, such increased rate of investments is also contributing to the increased R&D activities in the market that results in the technological advancements, which is also positively impacting the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



In the year 2018, the Global Electrocardiograph market held a market share of USD 5.20 Billion, with a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.



The technological advancements being made by key players of the industry like Spacelabs launching latest cardiology information management system is encouraging the growth of the market. Under this information management system, data is collected from a wide range of cardiovascular monitoring devices that increases the application areas of the market.



In regards to Device Type, the Resting ECG segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 3.01 Billion in 2018 with the second highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The reason for the Resting ECG segment to yield the highest revenue is its applicability in detecting arrhythmias among service users even in resting position, making it appropriate for hospital admissions.



In regards to Technology, Automatic Diagnosis and Anatomical Detection is occupying the largest market share, generating the highest revenue of USD 1.30 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. The generated revenue by this segment is attributed to its extensive incorporation in the healthcare sector. It is widely used in hospitals and other care providing organizations due to advantages like enhancing patient electronic medical record (EMR) and technological developments like web-based access to the ECG system.



In context to Lead type, the 3-6 Lead segment is leading the market that held 54.0% of the market share in 2018 with the highest growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the market dominance of the 3-6 Lead segment is its low cost and high rate of efficiency as compared to other lead types.

In the End-users, the Hospital segment held the largest market share of 58.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period. Factors like increased occurrence rate of cardiovascular diseases, and associated hospital admissions are contributing to the segment's market dominance



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Electrocardiograph market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Electrocardiograph market are listed below:



OPTO Circuits Limited, OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi CO LTD, Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Schiller AG, Spacelabs Healthcare and Nihon Kohden Corporation.



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Stress ECG



Holter Monitors



Wireless Holter Monitors



Wired Holter Monitors



Resting ECG



Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automatic Diagnosis and Anatomical Detection



Mobile Cardiac outpatient telemetry (MCT/MCOT)



Electronic ECG management system



Smart Wearable ECG Monitors



Artificial Intelligence



Lead type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Single Lead



3-6 Lead



12-Lead



Distribution channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Offline



Online



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Atrial Fibrillation



Ventricular Fibrillation



Myocardial ischemia



Myocardial infarction



Hyperkalemia



Hypokalemia



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Homecare Settings



Radical Features of the Electrocardiograph Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Electrocardiograph market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Electrocardiograph industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Electrocardiograph Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Electrocardiograph Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The rise in geriatric population



4.2.2.2. Advancement in technology for diagnostic and remote monitoring devices



4.2.2.3. Supportive government regulations promoting the production of ECG devices



4.2.2.4. The rise in the incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The high cost of ECG devices



4.2.3.2. Expensive maintenance of devices



4.2.3.3. Market saturation in developed regions



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continued…



