Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Electrocomponents plc : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Electrocomponents plc : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Electrocomponents plc"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Electrocomponents plc" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Electrocomponents plc"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Electrocomponents Plc (Electrocomponents) is one of the leading global distributors of electronic and maintenance products. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of electronic, electromechanical and industrial components, ranging from semiconductors and optoelectronics to power tools and protective clothing. Its products include electrical, automation, cables, batteries, power supplies, transformers and connectors, among others. In addition, the company offers electrical installation, maintenance and products supporting services to its customers. It offers over 550,000 products to over one million customers in 32 countries. Electrocomponents operates through 17 international distribution centers and ships over 44,000 parcels each day. Furthermore, the company has presence across Asia, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East and Africa, and Australia. Electrocomponents is headquartered in Oxford, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Electrocomponents plc



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