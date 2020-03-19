Electroencephalography Devices Market Share Forecast to 2026: Compumedics Limited, Medtronic, CASMED, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., BrainScope

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Global Electroencephalography Devices Market By Product Type (MRI, CT, PET, EEG, EMG, MEG, TCD, ICP, Electrodes, Sensors, Gels, Cables), Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), Procedure (Invasive, Non-Invasive), Disease (TBI, Stroke, Dementia, Epilepsy),Indication(Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Aortic Valve Stenosis, Others), Device Type (8-Channel EEG, 21-Channel EEG, 32-Channel EEG, 64-Channel EEG, Others), Modality (Standalone, Portable), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026



electroencephalography devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 15.74 billion by 2026, growing with a substantial rate of CAGR of 7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising occurrence of technological developments and growing incidence of traumatic brain injuries in the industry.



Request For Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electroencephalography-devices-market



Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global electroencephalography devices market are Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare, Compumedics Limited, Medtronic, CASMED, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., BrainScope, NeuroWave Systems Inc., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Jordan NeuroScience, Inc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, HYCOR Biomedical, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Stallergenes Greer, Danaher, HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd and others.



Market Definition: Global Electroencephalography Devices Market



Electroencephalography devices are used to record electrical action produced by the human brain or neurological disorders in a person. EEG device comprises the usage of electrodes to track electrical signals in the person's brain, and to check for abnormalities in acquired brain signals.



Market Drivers





- Growing incidence of neurological disorders



- Demand for EEG devices in hospitals and diagnostics centers





Market Restraints





- High cost of complex brain monitoring devices and procedures



- Unfavorable reimbursement policies





Segmentation: Global Electroencephalography Devices Market



By Product Type





- MRI scanners



- CT scanners



- PET scanners



- Electroencephalography Devices (EEG)



- Electromyography Devices (EMG)



- MEG Devices



- TCD Devices



- Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)



- Electrodes



- Sensors



- Gels



- Cables





By Application





- Diagnostics



- Therapeutics





By Procedure





- Invasive



- Non-Invasive





By Disease





- TBI



- Stroke



- Dementia



- Epilepsy





By Indication





- Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)



- Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)



- Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)



- Aortic Valve Stenosis



- Others





By Device Type





- 8-Channel EEG



- 21-Channel EEG



- 32-Channel EEG



- 64-Channel EEG



- Others





By Modality





- Standalone



- Portable





By End User





- Hospitals



- Clinics



- Diagnostic Centers





By Geography





- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East and Africa





Want Full Report? Enquire Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-electroencephalography-devices-market



Key Developments in the Market:





- In March 2019, International companies like Tesla and facebook have successfully announced plans to develop Brain computer interface. BCI companies' product portfolios in head-mounted devices, software, electrodes, BCI systems, and bio-sensors.BCI applications in entertainment/gaming, personal training, education, and daily activities





Competitive Analysis: Global Electroencephalography Devices Market



Global electroencephalography devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares electroencephalography devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Purchase this Report





- Current and future of global electroencephalography devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players





Customization of the Report:





- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)





Table of Contents:





- Introduction



- Market Segmentation



- Market Overview



- Executive Summary



- Premium Insights



- Global, By Component



- Product Type



- Delivery



- Industry Type



- Geography





10.1. Overview



10.2. North America



10.3. Europe



10.4. Asia-Pacific



10.5. South America



10.6. Middle East & Africa





- Company Landscape



- Company Profiles



- Related Reports





Table of Contents Available For this Market Download TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-electroencephalography-devices-market



About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!



Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.



Contact:



Data Bridge Market Research



US: +1 888 387 2818



UK: +44 208 089 1725



Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475



Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com