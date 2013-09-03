Simpson Washing Machine Spare Parts Now Available at Appliance Spares Warehouse

Noble Park, Vic -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Appliance Spares Warehouse, a renowned Australia based seller of genuine spare parts, is now offering Simpson washing machine spare parts in order to assist in repairing of Simpson washing machines.



A spokesperson for Appliance Spares Warehouse further elaborates, “You can purchase the full range of spare parts for your Simpson washing machine and at an affordable rate. We are an authorized distributor for all Genuine Simpson products and spare parts and offer a broad range of options for all kinds of Simpson Spare Parts.”



The company also ensures to offer customers with Simpson spare parts that are highly authentic and qualitative in each of their aspects. “Our range of spare parts ensures a smooth functioning of your Simpson washing machine”, guarantees the spokesperson, “by restoring it to its original operating state.”



But it is not just that range of Simpson spare parts the company stocks. Instead, it offers a wide range of spare parts of all major brands such as Hoover, Kelvinator, Malleys, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Vulcan, Dishlex, Pacific Gorenje, Westinghouse, Kleemaid, General Electric, Frigidaire, Chef, Admiral, Speed Queen, Norge, and Fisher & Paykel.



Customers can browse through this collection at the official website of Appliance Spares Warehouse and also order them online using the website’s safe and secure transaction process. Furthermore, the company ensures to offer these products at the most affordable prices. Customers can also order the very much sought after Hoover spare parts and chef oven spare parts from the Appliance Spares Warehouse website.



About Appliance Spares

Appliance Spares is an Authorized Distributor for Electrolux & Fisher Paykel Spare Parts; it sells genuine manufactures spare parts. It is an Australian owned and operated company based in Victoria, keeping all its stock in its local warehouse. Orders are shipped daily direct from their warehouse to all parts of Australia. The company stores full range of accessories including Refrigerator Water Filters, oven cleaner, cook top cleaner, hot plate cleaner, and Range Hood filter cleaner, BBQ cleaner, Stainless Steel Cleaner and Dishwasher Descale.



To know more, please visit: http://appliancespares.com.au