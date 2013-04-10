Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Diet Doc has recently unveiled new electrolyte capsules for patients and non-patients alike, more potent and more effective than electrolyte water. Sodium and potassium play an essential role in maintaining proper function of the body and its electrical system. Sodium helps the body produce electrical signals both in the brain and in the body’s cells. Electrolytes also play an important role in regulating the amount of water in the body. Electrical impulses are required by the brain, nervous system, and even muscles to function. When sodium in the body is severely decreased, cells can malfunction. Extreme highs and lows of sodium can be fatal. Diet Doc has formulated new electrolyte capsules to be more effective than widely used electrolyte water or sports drinks, which are high in calories, yet lack sufficient electrolyte content.



Potassium is also critical for normal cell function, working to regulate heartbeat and muscle movement, and is also at the core of cellular respiration. Too much or too little potassium can affect the nervous system and increase the risk for irregular heartbeat or other complications. There are a number of reasons why electrolytes may become imbalanced, including extreme exercise, vomiting, diarrhea, and fast weight loss. In order to prevent dehydration and to maintain a healthy electrolyte balance, diminishing electrolytes must be replaced. Many sports drinks or electrolyte water claim to replenish lost electrolytes; however lack the necessary amount of electrolytes needed to sufficiently affect the body. In order to provide patients with the most effective amount of electrolytes, Diet Doc developed new electrolyte replacement capsules, specifically formulated for optimal cohesion with an hCG diet, or simply for athletes looking for an effective way to replenish lost essential electrolytes.



Diet Doc experts have spent over a decade researching and developing the safest, most effective advanced prescription hCG diet plans, offering each patient a personalized diet plan that is proven to generate safe and fast weight loss. Dieters that follow the guidelines of the company’s hCG diet plans will notice the loss of pounds and inches in the most stubborn and difficult to lose areas, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. In a recent survey, over 97% of patients reported a loss of up to one pound per day of unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Prior to an extensive evaluation and physician consultation, prescription hCG treatments will be dispensed to clients to be used in conjunction with nutritionist-designed, customized hCG diet plans, each specific to every patient’s individual dietary and nutritional needs. hCG, a hormone that was discovered in the 1950’s to produce fast weight loss, is available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets, and oral drops. Typically administered once per day, prescription hCG injectable solution is the most preferred method of delivery due to its ability to produce more consistent, safe, and fast weight loss. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, it is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant. Prescription hCG injectable solution is made from human sources and contains a natural bio-identical hormone. Diet Doc takes tremendous pride in providing Americans with the safest and most effective weight loss solutions available, and manufactures all prescription products in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S. using the highest quality of standards.



Diet Doc has designed fast weight loss plans that utilize four phases of a ketogenic diet, which is the state in which the body begins to burn stored fat as fuel at a very rapid rate and can result in electrolyte depletion. Therefore, Diet Doc’s electrolyte capsules play an important role in maintaining a healthy balance, capable of effecting the body more efficiently than electrolyte water, and at a fraction of the cost. Dieters, athletes, and anyone who desires more nutritional balance can use new electrolyte capsules and experience the results immediately.



