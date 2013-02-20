Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Maintaining a proper electrolyte balance during dieting is critical to a healthy and safe weight loss diet. Sodium and potassium are two very important electrolytes in the human body and play an essential role in maintaining proper bodily function. Sodium regulates the amount of water in the body, helping to produce electrical signals. The brain, nervous system, and muscles require these signals for communication. Too much or too little sodium can cause cells to malfunction, and more importantly, extreme highs and lows of sodium can be fatal. Potassium, another critical electrolyte, is essential for normal cell function, including regulation of the heartbeat and muscle function and is at the core of cellular respiration. An extreme increase or decrease in potassium can affect the nervous system and increases the risk for irregular heartbeat. There are several reasons that electrolytes may become decreased or imbalanced, including extreme exercise, vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid weight loss. In order to prevent dehydration and seizures and to prevent electrolyte imbalance for normal function of the cells and the organs, diminished electrolytes must be replaced. Many sports drinks claim to replenish lost electrolytes; however the high cost of the three most essential electrolytes make this impossible to incorporate a sufficient supply cheaply, so the benefits of these sports drinks to the consumer are lost as a result. Diet Doc has released new electrolyte imbalance capsules in an effort to ensure that clients and non-clients alike remain healthy during dieting, maintaining good health during weight loss. New electrolyte imbalance capsules contain the maximum amount of essential minerals to balance electrolytes in the body, preventing many of the side effects of a low calorie diet.



Diet Doc’s prescription-only hCG Diet Plan is an advanced medical weight loss solution offering each patient a personalized plan that is proven to generate fast and safe results. 97% of patients report a loss of one pound of unwanted, unhealthy fat per day. After an extensive evaluation by a professional weight loss team, the patient can be prescribed hCG, nationwide via the Telehealth system. hCG is a hormone that is produced in the placenta of pregnant women and when used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s sensible, individualized meal plan, it is a proven method of rapid and safe results. hCG is available in injection, oral drops or sublingual tablets depending on the patient’s preference. Diet Doc has designed a diet plan that utilizes four phases of a ketogenic diet. Ketosis is a state in which the body begins to burn stored fat as fuel at a very rapid rate and can result in electrolyte depletion. Therefore, electrolyte supplementation is imperative to maintain a healthy balance and to avoid muscle cramping and headaches that dieters may experience during this phase of the diet.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



