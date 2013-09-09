Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Sometimes confused with the flu, an electrolyte imbalance can leave one feeling bad all over with muscle cramping, weakness and headache. These symptoms, however severe or mild, should not be taken lightly because electrolyte imbalances can wreak havoc on the body and severe, untreated cases can lead to various cardiac and neurologic complications that require emergency treatment. Although there are several elements that work in sync to keep the body performing, two of the most essential electrolytes in the body are sodium and potassium. While sodium helps to regulate the amount of water needed to produce healthy electrical signals to the brain, potassium is essential for normal cell function, helping the heart to beat at a steady rhythm, as well as controlling muscle function.



Overdoing strenuous exercise regimens, flu symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration and losing weight too quickly can all lead to an electrolyte imbalance. To keep the body in perfect balance and performing at its best, electrolytes must be balanced in the body. While many sport drinks claim to replenish lost electrolytes, the cost of obtaining these essential elements makes it impossible for the drink to provide sufficient quantities of sodium and potassium to reset the electrical system and balance electrolyte levels while maintaining a sellable price point.



Diet Doc makes keeping the body’s electrical system balanced and running smoothly during weight loss simpler than ever before with the company’s newly developed Electrolyte capsules. Patients that complement Diet Doc’s customized, nutritionist-designed diet plans with the newly developed Electrolyte capsules can avoid the worry of suffering an electrolyte imbalance and keep their bodies running at peak levels during dieting.



Diet Doc has designed fast weight loss plans that utilize four phases of a ketogenic diet, which is the state in which the body begins to burn stored fat as fuel at a very rapid rate, oftentimes resulting in an electrolyte imbalance or depletion. Supplementing the body with electrolyte capsules will assure that the dieter can maintain a healthy electrolyte balance and avoid muscle cramping and headaches sometimes associated with dieting. Diet Doc’s prescription electrolyte supplementation is imperative to maintain a healthy balance.



In addition to electrolyte capsules, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements that are essential to smooth, rapid and permanent weight loss. By providing prescription products that are manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies, the company can rest assured that each patient is receiving only top-notch, safe prescription products.



Because Diet Doc’s focus is on helping everyone enjoy life more by losing unhealthy excess weight by providing tailor made diet plans, U.S. manufactured prescription products and a level of personal service unparalleled by competitors, the company has become the country’s leader in safe, medically guided and rapid weight loss.



To learn more about the benefits of losing excess weight and to keep the body in perfect electrical balance with Diet Doc’s electrolyte capsules, call the professionals today or visit www.hCGtreatments.com



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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