Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Diet Doc introduces a new electrolyte replacement supplement that is packed with nutrients to help dieters cope with the symptoms of electrolyte depletion. This electrolyte replacement powder replaces lost nutrients and restores the electrolyte levels in the body. Electrolyte depletion that may occur due to natural causes or dieting is characterized by side effects like headache, muscle aches, irritability, fatigue, and bloating and it also triggers many other harmful and more serious problems such as muscle weakness or severe muscle contractions like spasms. Low calorie diets are known to reduce the levels of essential electrolytes such as potassium, magnesium, and sodium that are needed for fluid balance and good health as well as muscle contraction and nerve function throughout the body.



hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets and Weight Loss Plans now offers the nation’s most complete electrolyte replacement supplement that is more effective than energy drinks and electrolyte enhanced water in replenishing the body’s depleted electrolyte stores. When mixed with water, this electrolyte replacement powder offers dieters or anyone feeling dehydrated the hydration required to carry out body functions like muscle movement. By achieving the perfect balance of essential electrolyte ions and optimal nutrients needed to restore electrolyte levels, Diet Doc has created the most advanced electrolyte replacement supplement on the market. Ideal for athletes who are involved in grueling physical activity or dieters trying to shed pounds on their low calorie prescription hCG diet plan, this electrolyte replacement powder replenishes all the essential nutrients in the body.



To ensure maximum health and efficacy of their individually tailored hCG diet, Diet Doc recommends supplementing it with their new electrolyte powder. The high protein, low carbohydrate prescription hCG diet has triggered a weight loss of up to one pound per day in 97% of Diet Doc’s patients. Offered to clients only after a detailed medical evaluation is completed by their team of dedicated, certified physicians, nurses and nutritionists, the hCG weight loss diet provides each patient a comfortable and safe transition toward healthy living apart from producing safe, healthy and fast weight loss.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

http://www.DietDochCG.com



Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DietDoc10

Friend on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dietdochcg