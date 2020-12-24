New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The high demand for batteries, such as lithium-ion, zinc-carbon, and alkaline batteries from an array of end-use sectors, like electrical and automotive, is expected to drive the growth. The development of Lithiated Manganese Dioxide (LMD) battery is one of the most prominent advancements that the electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) market has registered. It has a mixture of manganese, lithium, and oxygen, and offers several advantages, such as high-power output, thermal stability, and improved safety, which increases its demand among the manufacturers producing electric vehicles.



Get a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3520



Market Drivers



The Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market size was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD 2.33 billion by 2027. The growth of the EMD market is expected to be affected positively by the rise in demand for portable devices. Batteries can withstand damage and fluctuations and provide electrical and electronic devices with a continuous power supply. The upsurge in the adoption of hybrid and electric cars, coupled with the government's incentives to encourage EV technology, is expected to fuel the growth of both the battery and electric car industries.



The key market players are Tosoh Corporation, Mesa Minerals Limited; Tronox Limited; Price International Corporation; American Manganese Inc.; Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd.; Micromesh Minerals & Metals; Qingdao BassTech Co., Ltd.; and Metallics Mine-chem Pvt. Ltd.



Segments Covered in the Report



Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2027)



Batteries

Alkaline Batteries

Zinc-carbon Batteries

Li-ion Batteries

Water Treatment

Others



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electrolytic-manganese-dioxide-market



Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Outlook



North America accounted for around USD 565 million in 2019 and held the largest market share. Europe is expected to reach nearly USD 346 million by 2025 owing to the growing demand in EV and battery-operated electronic devices. Asia Pacific accounted for 34% of the EMD market share in 2019 and is anticipated to gain traction over the forecast period due to the surge in demand from battery application. Asia Pacific is the largest EMD producer globally because it has been witnessing a rise in the power storage systems coupled with the increasing automotive electronics industry.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3520



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit www.reportsanddata.com.