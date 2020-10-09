New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market size was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% through the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD 2.33 billion by 2027. High demand for batteries such as lithium-ion, zinc-carbon, alkaline batteries from an array of end-use sectors like electrical and automotive is projected to drive the growth.



The development of Lithiated Manganese Dioxide (LMD) battery is one of the most significant advancements the electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) market has registered. It has a mixture of manganese, lithium, and oxygen, and offers several advantages, such as high-power output, thermal stability, and improved safety, increases its demand among the manufacturers producing electric vehicles.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Tosoh Corporation, Mesa Minerals Limited; Tronox Limited; Price International Corporation; American Manganese Inc.; Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd.; Micromesh Minerals & Metals; Qingdao BassTech Co., Ltd.; and Metallics Mine-chem Pvt. Ltd.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Dimethylformamide market on the basis of Type, Application, End Use, and Region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2027)



Batteries

Alkaline Batteries

Zinc-carbon Batteries

Li-ion Batteries

Water Treatment

Others



Regional Outlook of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key considerations of the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



