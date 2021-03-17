Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Electron Beam Linear Accelerators Market: Overview



According to the report, the global electron beam linear accelerators market was valued at ~US$ 331 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Electron beam linear accelerators are innovative particle accelerators, which use high energy X-rays or electrons to locate and conform tumor shape, consequently destroying cancer cells.



The global electron beam linear accelerators market is driven by the adoption of innovative electron beam linear accelerators, developments in radiation therapy, ongoing clinical trials, and increase in recommendation of electron beam therapy for cancer treatment. North America dominated the global electron beam linear accelerators market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America's dominance can be ascribed to technological advancements, adoption of radiation therapy, and rise in incidence & prevalence of skin and breast cancers.



Rise in Prevalence of Skin and Breast Cancer to Drive Global Market



Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma accounts for only about 1% of skin cancers. However, it leads to majority of skin cancer deaths. Around 100,350 new melanoma cases are projected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020; of these, 60,190 will be diagnosed in men and 40,160 in women. According to observations by the American Cancer Society, the number of melanoma cases has been rising rapidly over the last few decades. The World Cancer Research Fund International states that melanoma is the 19th most common type of cancer found in men and women. In 2018, there were about 300,000 new cases across the globe.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms that breast cancer is the most common in women. In 2017, breast cancer accounted for 30% of all types of newly diagnosed cancers among women. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 252,710 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2017 and the incidence is expected to increase substantially over the next few years. Breastcancer.org highlights that nearly 3.1 million women in the U.S. had a history of breast cancer as of January 2018. The organization stated that nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018.



The prevalence of breast cancer is rising in Europe and Asia Pacific. According to the Cancer Research UK, breast cancer accounted for 15% of newly diagnosed cancer cases in the U.K. Additionally, breast cancer has become a major health concern in Asia Pacific. Therefore, rise in prevalence of skin and breast cancers is projected to boost the electron beam linear accelerators market.



Electron Beam Linear Accelerators Market: Prominent Regions



The global electron beam linear accelerators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global electron beam linear accelerators market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Presence of prominent companies operating in the market, recent advancement in radiation therapy, and increase in availability of radiation therapy are factors projected to drive the market in North America. Furthermore, adoption of electron beam linear accelerators coupled with modern comprehensive cancer management of patients at healthcare centers is projected to fuel the growth of the market in the U.S.



The electron beam linear accelerators market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030.The market is the region is driven by increase in incidence of skin and breast cancer, surge in expenditure on radiation therapy by hospitals, and rise in number of healthcare centers providing skin cancer diagnosis and treatment services. High quality radiation oncology services for patients in healthcare centers and increase in the number of healthcare centers using the electron beam radiation therapy for the treatment of patients are projected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period in Europe.



Agreements and Merger & Acquisitions among Key Strategies Being Adopted in Global Market



The global electron beam linear accelerators market is consolidated in terms of number of players. The market is dominated by few key players, including Varian Medical Systems, Inc., IntraOp Medical, Inc., and S.I.T. Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A. Partnerships, contracts, merger & acquisitions, and innovative product approvals boost companies presence in the global electron beam linear accelerators market.



In March 2020, Varian announced that a notice of intent to grant a sole source contract to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for an order of 12 medical LINACs was filed by the Quebec Government, Groupe d'Approvisionnement Commun de l'Est du Québec (GACEQ). In May 2020, Varian Medical Systems entered into a partnership with the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) to expand access to cancer solutions in Singapore.



