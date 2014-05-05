Electronic Access Control Market - Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Electronic Access Control Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Electronic access control (EAC) refers to method of using electronic or electromechanical hardware for locking doors. There are three types of credential used such as key or card, code and biometrics. Rise in terrorist attacks, vandalism, violence in public places such as, city centers and educational institution has made security one of the major concerns for individual, organization and the government agencies. Government sector is the largest end-user of the EAC system, while other users are banks, financial institutions, retail malls, multiplexes, IT industries, hotels, hospitals and restaurants. Household consumers have also started using EAC system over the last few years.



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Increase in commercial and residential building construction, improvement in disposable spends and increase in infrastructure investments are some of the major drivers for EAC system market. North America is the market leader followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and other Middle East countries. Some of the major players operating in the market are Bosch Security, Siemens, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Assa Abloy, Tyco International, Future Fiber, GE Security and NAPCO Security.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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