Electronic Adhesives Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Alent, BASF, Dow, H.B.Fuller, Henkel

04/06/2020 -- The semiconductor & IC is the fastest-growing application segment in the global electronic adhesives market. The epoxy adhesives are highly preferred adhesives in the semiconductor & IC industry. The growing demand from die attach, IC packaging, substrate bonding, and encapsulants are key factors owing the fast growth rate of semiconductor & IC in the electronic adhesives application market.



The increasing number of patents filed for electronic adhesives products & applications by global players, growing manufacturing industries, and continuous expansion and merger & acquisition activities undertaken by companies are key factors for the growth of the global electronic adhesives market.



In 2019, the Electronic Adhesives Market Size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Adhesives.



Segment by Key players:

- Alent

- BASF

- Dow

- H.B.Fuller

- Henkel

- Indium Corporation

- Kyocera

- LG Chemical

- Mitsui Chemicals

- 3M



Segment by Type:

- Electrically Conductive

- Thermally Conductive

- UV Curing

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Printed Circuit Board

- Semiconductor & Ic



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Electronic Adhesives Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Electronic Adhesives Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Electronic Adhesives Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Forecast

4.5.1. Electronic Adhesives Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Electronic Adhesives Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Electronic Adhesives Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Electronic Adhesives Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Electronic Adhesives Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Electronic Adhesives Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Electronic Adhesives Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Electronic Adhesives Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



