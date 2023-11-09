Electronic Adhesives Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- The report "Electronic Adhesives Market by Form (Liquid, Paste, Solid), Resin (Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic), End-Use Industry (Communications, Computers, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical), Product Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 6.1 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The use of electronic adhesives is increasing in various end-use industries, such as computers, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, transportation, commercial aviation, and defense industries.



Medical is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the overall electronic adhesives market.

Medical is the fastest-growing end-use industry in the electronic adhesives market. In the area of electronic parts for medical devices, there is a wide range of polymeric materials available. They are used as substrates, attachments, interconnections, and for encapsulation or protection. In recent years, the use of adhesives and encapsulants in medical electronics and implantable devices has grown considerably. This is because of the availability of a wide range of materials that offer different properties, such as better adhesion, suitability for automated dispensing, improved durability, and rapid curing. Typical examples include the use of epoxies in ultrasound pacemakers and catheters and light-curing adhesives in medical electronic packages.



Asia Pacific is the largest electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest electronic adhesives market globally. An increase in the consumption of electronic adhesives, mainly in the consumer electronics and transportation industries, has been observed in the region. With the introduction of new disruptive technologies, such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and AI, the demand for more complex PCBs has been growing in the region. The demand for premium products is increasing in the region with the growth in the middle-class population. Government initiatives are also helping in the growth of the electronics, industrial, and automotive sectors. These factors will play an important role in driving the electronic adhesives market.



The Henkel AG (Germany) is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and commercialization of home care, laundry, cosmetics, and adhesive products globally. The company operates through four business segments: laundry & home care, beauty care, adhesives technologies, and corporate. The company manufactures electronic adhesives under adhesives technologies business segment. Henkel has been focusing on the requirements of consumers as its key strategic choice. Its efforts are focused on increasing its presence in various emerging markets and categories. In May 2022, Henkel announced the opening of its Application Center in Santa Clara, CA, designed to support product development for the companys high-tech customers in the Silicon Valley region. Equipped as a state-of-the-art facility, the Application Center will help expedite proof-of-concept initiatives for electronics advances.



Arkema SA (France) gives innovative solutions for lightweight and design materials, bio-sourced materials, new energies, water management, solutions for electronics, and home insulation. The company has increased its presence in emerging markets by targeting acquisitions. It has three business segments: advanced materials, adhesive solutions, and coating solutions. Bostik SA (US), which is one of the major adhesives and sealants companies, was acquired by Arkema in February 2015. Adhesives manufactured under the Bostik brand name are included under the high performance materials segment of Arkema. In February 2022, Arkema is expanding its offer of engineering adhesives with the planned acquisition of Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials (PMP), which specializes in hot-melt adhesives for the consumer electronics market. This project is in line with Bostik's strategy to build a strong position in the attractive engineering adhesives market and to accelerate its development in the fast-growing electronics market, especially in Asia.



