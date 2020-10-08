Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Electronic Adhesives Market report helps identify the biggest opportunities in Electronic Adhesives industry space and offers accurate latent demand forecasting that empowers quantitative decision making among Electronic Adhesives market players and new entrants. Investors will gain a clear insight into the dominant players in the Electronic Adhesives industry and their future forecasts. Furthermore, readers will get a clear perspective on the high demand and the unmet needs of consumers that will enhance the growth of the Electronic Adhesives market.



Electronic Adhesives market will register a 7.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8489.2 million by 2025, from $ 6332.2 million in 2019.



Top Leading Companies of Global Electronic Adhesives Market are 3M, Henkel, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow, ITW, H.B. Fuller, Huntsman, Hexion, LORD Corp and others.



The leading players of the Electronic Adhesives industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape business growth.



Latest news and developments:



October 06, 2020: As a leading supplier of adhesives for the global packaging industry, Henkel is not only committed to keep pushing for innovative products and services, but also to bring the value chain together to REthink packaging from the beginning in a holistic way. In line with this mission, the business unit Henkel Packaging Adhesives is hosting the fully digital and international Sustainability Forum on 18-19 November 2020. Sustainability is the key factor when the future of packaging is up for discussion. Henkel Packaging Adhesives, therefore decided to proactively give this discussion a platform in bringing together packaging producers, converters, brand-owners and decision makers from the packaging industry. With this digital Sustainability Forum, Henkel is excited to showcase its initiatives and expertise in a completely virtual way in cooperation with partners who are REdefining the packaging industry. The event will be a unique and cost-free digital experience for partners and customers offering an engaging content mix of webinars, panel discussions, exhibitions and networking opportunities including one-on-one engagement with Henkel experts and partner companies.



On The Basis Of Product, The Electronic Adhesives Market Is Primarily Split Into



Optical Adhesive

Liquid Encapsulant

SMT Adhesive

Potting Compound

Structural Adhesive

Others



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Transceivers

Fiber Attach

Laser Assembly

Glob Top

Dam & Fill

LED Encap

PC

Tablet

Cell Phones

Others



Regional Outlook of Electronic Adhesives Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



The market factors explained in the report:



Market Overview: It includes Electronic Adhesives Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.



Executive Summary: The Electronic Adhesives Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage.



Key Players: This part of the Electronic Adhesives Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.



Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Electronic Adhesives Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



