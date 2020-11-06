New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The report is updated Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,723 million in 2018 to USD 2,156 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market are Sentry Technology Corp, Checkpoint Systems Inc., Tyco Retail Solutions, Tekno Electro Solutions, Ketec Inc., ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc., Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Nedap N.V., Universal Surveillance Systems and Tag Co.



Magneto-Harmonic



Acousto-Magnetic



Radio Frequency



Microwave



Supermarkets



Apparel Stores



Cosmetics/Pharmacy



Fashion Accessories Stores



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



· What will be the estimated growth rate of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market in 2027?



· Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?



· What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market throughout the forecast period?



· What are the current and future market trends of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market?



· Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?



· What are the key products and applications offered by the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market?



· Which segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth throughout the projected timeline?



