The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,723 million in 2018 to USD 2,156 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.



EAS system is an anti-theft technology to prevent shoplifting, by attaching an electronically detectable tag to products. Whenever there is an unbilled item passing through the gates of the store, an alert is issued for the retailers through the electronic gate sensors.



Key Companies of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market are:



Sentry Technology Corp, Checkpoint Systems Inc., Tyco Retail Solutions, Tekno Electro Solutions, Ketec Inc., ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc., Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Nedap N.V., Universal Surveillance Systems and Tag Co.



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market is segmented into:



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market by type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Magneto-Harmonic

Acousto-Magnetic

Radio Frequency

Microwave



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Supermarkets

Apparel Stores

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Fashion Accessories Stores



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market, by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Electronic Antenna

Deactivator/Detacher

Electronic Tag



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region.



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Major Points Covered in the Report:



The report includes a vast range of points including major players in the global as well as domestic and private players that are engaged in various aspects of the supply chain. These include raw material suppliers, equipment and machinery manufacturers, suppliers, end users, traders and vendors, and distributors etc.



It also includes complete profiles of companies along with financials, production capacity, sales volume, sales revenue, gross, gross margin, consumption, revenue growth rate, import, export, supply, strategies for growth, and technological developments.



The various factors driving market growth along with rationale and supporting information, as well as restraints to market growth are also provided in a similar manner. In addition, the report offers insights into potential revenue opportunities and threats in regions and countries, as well as government support and funding that can aid in expansion of market footprint and revenue growth going ahead.



Data and information of major players in the market are provided on the basis of region, type, application, end use, etc., and this can be further customized as per specific requirement or need.



SWOT analysis is also provided to offer a clearer understanding and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to business competition.



