New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,723 million in 2018 to USD 2,156 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.



High initial investments and low-cost substitutes of EAS systems available in the market may restrain the growth of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market.



EAS system is an anti-theft technology to prevent shoplifting, by attaching an electronically detectable tag to products. Whenever there is an unbilled item passing through the gates of the store, an alert is issued for the retailers through the electronic gate sensors.



Key Companies of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market are:



Sentry Technology Corp, Checkpoint Systems Inc., Tyco Retail Solutions, Tekno Electro Solutions, Ketec Inc., ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc., Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Nedap N.V., Universal Surveillance Systems and Tag Co.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1160



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market is segmented into:



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market by type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Magneto-Harmonic

Acousto-Magnetic

Radio Frequency

Microwave



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Supermarkets

Apparel Stores

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Fashion Accessories Stores

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market, by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Electronic Antenna

Deactivator/Detacher

Electronic Tag



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1160



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region.



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market is segmented by type into magnetic systems, acousto-magnetic systems, microwave systems and radio frequency systems. The radio frequency segment dominates the market with an approx. CAGR of 3.92% in the forecast period, since is relatively cheaper, making it an economical choice for small and mid-level retailers. Moreover, the smaller sized tags and labels can be another bane to the RF systems market.



The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market is segmented by application into supermarkets, apparel stores, cosmetics/pharmacy, and fashion accessories stores. The market for supermarkets segment is expected to witness highest growth of CAGR 3.72% during the forecast period, maximum reports of theft and uplifting reported in thie s segment.



The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America, since has started an early adoption of the EAS systems, is expected to witness the highest growth in its CAGR 4.14% during the forecast period. Moreover, APAC leads the market, with a market share of USD 430.75 million in the base year, due to the domination of China, which is the home for some leading manufacturers of EAS systems….Continue



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1160



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the facility, and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.



Browse Related Reports:



Audiophile Headphones Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product, By End-user, And By Region, Forecast To 2027



Personal Care Appliances Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type, By Consumer Group, By Distribution Channel and By Region, Forecast To 2027