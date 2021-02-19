New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,723 million in 2018 to USD 2,156 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.



EAS system is an anti-theft technology to prevent shoplifting, by attaching an electronically detectable tag to products. Whenever there is an unbilled item passing through the gates of the store, an alert is issued for the retailers through the electronic gate sensors.



Competitive Outlook:



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market are Sentry Technology Corp, Checkpoint Systems Inc., Tyco Retail Solutions, Tekno Electro Solutions, Ketec Inc., ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc., Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Nedap N.V., Universal Surveillance Systems and Tag Co.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of type, applications, business model, components and regional analysis.



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market by type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Magneto-Harmonic

Acousto-Magnetic

Radio Frequency

Microwave



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Supermarkets

Apparel Stores

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Fashion Accessories Stores



Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market, by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Electronic Antenna

Deactivator/Detacher

Electronic Tag



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market is segmented by type into magnetic systems, acousto-magnetic systems, microwave systems and radio frequency systems. The radio frequency segment dominates the market with an approx. CAGR of 3.92% in the forecast period, since is relatively cheaper, making it an economical choice for small and mid-level retailers. Moreover, the smaller sized tags and labels can be another bane to the RF systems market.



The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market is segmented by application into supermarkets, apparel stores, cosmetics/pharmacy, and fashion accessories stores. The market for supermarkets segment is expected to witness highest growth of CAGR 3.72% during the forecast period, maximum reports of theft and uplifting reported in thie s segment.



The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America, since has started an early adoption of the EAS systems, is expected to witness the highest growth in its CAGR 4.14% during the forecast period.



