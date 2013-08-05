Electronic Chemical Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Electronic chemicals are highly pure chemicals like strippers, gases, acids, photo resists and so on, which are useful in electronic applications like printed circuits boards (PCB), integrated circuits (IC), flat screens, and semiconductor chips. For this reason, the electronic chemical market follows the growth pattern of the electronic market and allied industries like semiconductors.



Browse Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electronic-chemical.html



The market is categorized based on type into semiconductors, acids and solvents, printed circuit boards (PCB), CMP slurries, gases and polymers. The electronics market saw a decline of over 20% due to the economic slowdown in 2008. Lower consumer income and decreasing electronic sales were the primary reasons for this sharp decline. Electronic chemicals are the key elements of modern day electronic equipment and with the expanding electronic market; the demand for electronic chemicals has seen a sharp rise. Technological innovation, which leads to development of newer materials like advanced photo resists and k- dielectrics, is also contributing substantially to the market. North America and Asia Pacific occupy a major chunk of the market share and with the economies in Asia being boosted by China and India, the market is set to witness a steady growth.



The growth is primarily expected in the semiconductor and PCB sectors, and products like gases and acids have not shown much signs of growth. The market for gases is expected to show a very moderate growth, which would indirectly hamper the overall market. The major opportunity lies in this segment, wherein the focus should be on increasing the application areas for gases and acids and help the market grow at a better rate. Also by improving chemical qualities, it would be easier to achieve lower cost and assist in better integration in the current applications. Some of the key players in this market include BASF, Bayer AG, Dow Chemicals, AkzoNobel N.V and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



Upcoming Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :

http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/