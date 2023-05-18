Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Size Analysis by Key Players, End Users, Technologies, Growth & Forecast 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2023 -- The report "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market by Type (Specialty Gases, CMP Slurries, Conductive Polymers, Photoresist Chemicals, Low K Dielectrics, Wet Chemicals, Silicon Wafers, PCB Laminates), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The electronic chemicals and materials market size is estimated at USD 48.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 64.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the microelectronics and chip manufacturing industries globally is expected to drive the market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market"

180 market data Tables

38 Figures

188 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107930161



The electronic chemicals and materials market is driven by the technological advancements in the electronics industry. As the acceptance of nanotechnology is growing the demand for electronic chemicals and materials is also growing. Upcoming technologies, such as IOT and AI are providing opportunities for manufractures. However, the market is restrained by the environmental and health regulations regarding the use of some chemicals. The decline in the use of memory chips because of cloud based storage is posing challenges for the manufracture.



"Silicon wafers segment is estimated to be the largest type of electronic chemicals and materials."

Silicon wafers are a thin slice of semiconductor formed of crystaline silicon that acts as a substrate for microelectronic devices. The primary use of silicon wafer is in integrated circuits, which are the basic building block of any electronic devices, such as computers and smartphones. Other applications include tire pressure systems and solar cells. The silicon wafers market is expected to grow in tandem with the integrated circuits and solar markets growth during the forecast period.



"Semiconductor application segment of the electronic chemicals and materials market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Semiconductor device contains integrated circuits (ICs) and printed board circuit (PCB). ICs are an assembly of electronic components that are fabricated as a single unit, including actives devices and passive devices, such as transistors and capacitors, along with their interconnections built on a thin substrate of silicon material. The final circuit formed is termed as a chip. A printed circuit board is a circuit where all the components are contained within a mechanical structure. An alternating layer of conductive polymer builds it along with layers of non-conductive insulation material.



APAC accounts for the largest share in terms of the value of the electronic chemicals and materials market.

APAC is the largest semiconductor market due to an increasing proportion of Chinese semiconductor products; it's the memory chip market in China, which generated most of the semiconductor industrys revenue in the region.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=107930161



The leading players in Global electronic chemicals and materials market are Linde plc (Ireland), Air Products (US), Cabot Microelectronics (US), BASF AG (Germany), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), Air Liquide (France), Solvay A.G. (Belgium), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Covestro (France), and Songwon (South Korea).