Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Worth $59 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The report “Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market by Types (Silicon wafer, PCB Laminates, Photoresist, Specialty Gases, and so on.), Application (Semiconductor & IC, PCB), Forms (Solid, Liquid, and Gaseous), and Geography - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019”, defines and segments the electronic chemicals and materials market with an analysis and forecast of revenues by types such as silicon wafer, PCB laminate, photoresists, specialty gases, and so on, individually. Along with this, the revenue of materials by forms, application, and geography are also discussed.



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Browse 75 market data tables and 34 figures spread through 226 slides and in-depth TOC on “Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019"

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It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the electronic chemicals and materials market, with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives. The market is segmented and the revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW). Further, the market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major applications of electronic chemicals and materials in various electronic components such as consumer electronics, flat panel displays, and others.



Semiconductors & IC - major market for electronic chemicals and materials



The electronic chemicals and materials market is segmented into following types: silicon wafers, PCB laminate, photoresist, specialty gases, wet chemicals, low-K dielectrics, and others. Each type of electronic chemical and material has its own properties and applications. These individual electronic chemicals and materials have application specific demands that are differentiated by placement, cost, and efficiency. Silicon wafers are used as base materials in semiconductor applications and manufacturing. Low-K dielectrics are the latest and are especially used in high-end integrated circuit applications. The use of these electronic chemicals and materials increases the efficiency of their applications.



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Global electronic chemicals and materials market to reach $59 billion by 2019



The market for electronic chemicals and materials in terms of revenue is expected to reach $59 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2014 to 2019. Asia-Pacific dominated the electronic chemicals and materials market revenues in 2013. It is expected to retain its position by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2014 to 2019. ROW is expected to be the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2014 to 2019. Europe with CAGR of 4.0% and North America with CAGR of 2.8% will be experiencing a comparatively slower growth rate for next five years, from 2014 to 2019, owing to rising consumption in Asia-Pacific region, where end-user markets of electronic chemicals and materials are growing aggressively.



ROW and Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 78% of the electronic chemicals and materials revenues in 2013



ROW is the second fastest growing market for electronic chemicals and materials in the next five years. Asia-Pacific is the largest, with major developments in China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. ROW and Asia-Pacific together accounted for 78% of the electronic chemicals and materials revenue in 2013. These two regions are expected to compete with each other to dominate the market by 2019, with advanced technological developments in electronic chemicals and materials for end-users. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the major market by 2019, with high investments in emerging applications due to growing population and demand.



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