Electronic Cigarette Company Apollo E-Cigarettes to Save 1 Million Lives

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Based on the cornerstone of their mission to help cigarette smokers start a whole new life by trying e-cigarettes, Apollo Electronic Cigarettes is giving away one million electronic cigarettes. As one of the first American companies to make and sell its own line of E-cigs, Apollo offers a full line of starter kits, disposable e-cigarettes, e-cigars, more than fifteen exciting e-liquid flavors and much more.



With the number of tobacco smokers declining, Apollo Electronic Cigarettes is working to hasten tobacco’s demise by giving away one million e-cigs as part of its large “healthier alternative” promotion. Each electronic cigarette provides enough refreshing vapes to equal more than two packs of regular cigarettes without the smoke and carcinogens. “As one of the first e-cigarette makers, we have always been innovators with a mission to be a force for good,” said an Apollo Electronic Cigarettes spokesperson. “Despite the cost to us of nearly 10 million dollars ($9.95 per E-cigarette), this promotion represents our commitment to growing the community of former cigarette smokers and helping people lead healthier lives.”



To claim their disposable free electronic cigarette that is delivered charged and ready to go, people merely “Share” the page from the company’s website that details the offer to a social media site like Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest. Promotion participants can select from four nicotine levels ranging from low to high and choose from among tobacco, menthol, coffee, cherry or vanilla flavors. Unlike tobacco, E-cigs do not produce any tar, flames, bad smell, or smoke while still providing a satisfying flavor and smoking sensation that can be enjoyed anywhere at any time.



Founded by experts from the tobacco and electronic industries, Apollo boasts its own high-tech R&D and manufacturing facilities to produce all of their e-cigs and e-juice to exacting standards. With their own line of disposable e-cigarettes as well as starter kits, e-cigars, accessories and more than fifteen exciting e-liquid flavors, Apollo is known for the highest quality and lowest prices on the market.



In addition to a year warranty, free shipping and satisfaction guarantee on all products, Apollo offers a fantastic community of worldwide users backed by award-winning support. “We are there to help former smokers every step of the way because our aim is to convert people from traditional tobacco to e-cigarettes so that they can begin leading the healthier life they envision,” said the spokesperson.



While Apollo’s main goal is to provide their customers with products and services that deliver the best possible vaping experience, the company is built on integrity and a belief in doing the right thing regardless of the consequences. Their huge one million e-cig giveaway is meant to be a testament to those values and that goal. After sharing the offer with others on Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest, promotion participants only pay one or two dollars for shipping and age verification to receive their free e-cig. For more information, please visit http://www.apolloecigs.com/Free-Electronic-Cigarette-s/80.htm



About Apollo Electronic Cigarettes

Apollo Electronic Cigarettes is one of the first American companies to sell and create its own brand of electronic cigarette. The company has its own manufacturing facilities to produce their e-cigarettes and e-juice to the highest standards. In addition to a full line of starter kits, disposable e-cigarettes, e-cigars and fifteen exciting e-liquid flavors, Apollo offers a year warranty, free shipping, satisfaction guarantee and award winning support.