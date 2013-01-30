Electronic Cigarette Company JoyeCig Is Now Carrying the Joyetech eVic

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- For decades, traditional tobacco cigarettes have been a cause for concern for smokers around the world because of their health risks. In order to provide a safer alternative to cigarettes and other tobacco products, the Electronic cigarette was developed. These small devices, which run on batteries, provide users with inhaled doses of nicotine.



Over the past several years, electronic cigarettes have increased in popularity due to a variety of reasons. For example, in addition to not containing hazardous materials or carcinogens, e cigs look and feel just like real cigarettes, people can smoke them in most public places, and they are not harmful to the environment.



For many years, customers who wish to purchase electronic cigarettes and accessories have consulted one Israel-based authorized retailer: JoyeCig. JoyeCig specializes in most models of Joyetech cigarettes, as well as their corresponding batteries, covers, chargers, cartridges, and refills.



Recently, the JoyeCig company expanded its product range to include Joyetech’s newest product, the Joyetech eVic electronic cigarette. Joyetech eVic has been described as “a milestone of the evaporation vessel, and a new direction for the development of smart batteries.”



With its MVR 1.0 management software, the Joyetech eVic is a vapor intelligent cigarette that features an extra large capacity to provide the user with the perfect amount of vapor all day long. The eVic is very small and light, measuring 124 millimeters and weighing just 114 grams. The eVic also features a display system that allows people to change settings easily. In addition, users can specify the number of inhalations, view the amount of battery left, check the electronic cigarette’s voltage, and much more. The eVic also recognizes human-machine interactions and records them using professional software so that people can track their smoking information.



Other notable features of the eVic include slow inhaling and battery protection, as well as energy saving and date/time settings. Each eVic kit comes complete with a control head, USB cable, battery tube, rechargeable battery, wall adaptor, and two manuals.



As information on the JoyeCig website noted, electronic cigarettes should only be used only by people 18 years of age or older. E cig users should also keep the filling liquid away from children.



About JoyeCig

Located in Israel, JoyeCig is the official worldwide distributor of Joyetech electronic cigarettes. The authorized resellers are committed to selling quality and safe electronic cigarettes guaranteed to reduce their customers’ exposure to toxins and related health complications. JoyeCig also specializes in electronic cigarette accessories, including Electronic cigarette liquid. For more information, please visit http://www.joyecig.co.il