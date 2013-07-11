Electronic Cigarette Company Reaches Milestone

Garfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- EC smokes, a leading brand of Electronic cigarettes located in Garfield, NJ, has announced today that the company has reached an impressive milestone: EC Smokes has just landed convenience store No. 1,000, making the company a force among electronic cigarette distributors in the North and south Jersey area.



While this may be a "drop in the bucket" for its competitors, it warrants a celebration for the fast growing company, which has only been around for a little over a year. EC Smokes also reports that the company is quickly closing in on its target number of online customers. And while the company has less stores then its competitors, its stores report that EC smokes has been outselling the leading brands by more than two-to-one. This is partly because EC Smokes offer three flavor cartridges in its premium electronic cigarette starter kits compared to its rivals, whose kits come with only two cartridges. This is Equivalent to a full extra pack of cigarettes for a lower price.



And just to clear things up...



"No we have not been contacted by Altria Group who is the parent company for Philip Morris," Spokesman Joe Provenzano said. "Many of our customers online as well at the stores we service have been asking about Marlboro buying us out."



Provenzano added that while it is true the big tobacco companies are throwing their hats into the electronic cigarette ring and possibly buying up some smaller local companies, EC Smokes is not one of them. "There is absolutely no truth to that rumor," Provenzano said. "We have not been contacted by anyone from that company nor do we plan on selling out to big tobacco if the offer should arise."



In Celebration of hitting its 1000th store mark, ECSmokes.com is giving its loyal customers a little something back: a 25% off coupon code when they shop at the compnay website http://www.ecsmokes.com and type in STORE1000 at the checkout. It's the company's way of saying, "Thank you!"



EC Smokes is dedicated to great customer service as well as selling quality electronic cigarette products. And the company is confident that when ecigarette users try EC Smokes, they will see why the company motto is “We smoke the competition."