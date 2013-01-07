Electronic Cigarette Distributor JoyeCig Now Stocks New Model, Joyetech eVic

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- For years, traditional cigarette smoking has been a cause for concern for many individuals across the world, especially because of its health risks. As a greener and safer alternative to cigarettes and other tobacco products, the Electronic cigarette—tiny battery powered devices that provide inhaled doses of nicotine—was developed.



For years, individuals interested in purchasing electronic cigarettes and accessories have always consulted one Israel-based authorized retailer, JoyeCig. Electronic cigarettes have been increasing in popularity due to their convenience—for example, they look and feel just like real cigarettes, individuals can smoke them in public places, they are not harmful to the environment, and do not contain hazardous materials or carcinogens. JoyeCig specializes in most models of Joyetech cigarettes, as well as their corresponding batteries, covers, cartridges, chargers, covers, and refills.



Recently, JoyeCig announced the expansion of their product range to include Joyetech’s newest product, the Joyetech eVic electronic cigarette. Joyetech eVic has been described as “a milestone of the evaporation vessel, and a new direction for the development of smart batteries.”



Complete with MVR 1.0 management software, Joyetech eVic is a vapor intelligent cigarette built with extra large capacity to provide the user with the perfect vapor all day long. It features a display system that allows the user to switch settings easily. With the eVic, users can specify the number of inhalations, check the electronic cigarette’s voltage, view the amount of battery left, and more. The eVic recognizes human-machine interactions and records them using professional software so that users can track their smoking information.



Other key features of the eVic include slow inhaling and battery protection, as well as energy saving and date/time settings.



The eVic is very small and light, measuring 124 millimeters and weighing 114 grams. Each eVic kit comes complete with a control head, battery tube, rechargeable battery, USB cable, wall adaptor, and two manuals.



It is recommended that electronic cigarettes be used only by adults 18 years of age or older. Adults are also reminded to keep filling liquid away from children.



About JoyeCig

Located in Israel, JoyeCig is the official worldwide distributor of Joyetech electronic cigarettes. The authorized resellers are committed to selling quality and safe electronic cigarettes guaranteed to reduce their customers’ exposure to toxins and related health complications. JoyeCig also specializes in electronic cigarette accessories, including Electronic cigarette liquid. For more information, please visit http://www.joyecig.co.il