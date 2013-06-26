Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- With over 400,000 people dying annually from illnesses related to tobacco use in the United States alone, it's no wonder people are looking for an alternative to smoking cigarettes or trying to break the bad habit completely. V2 Cigs (Electronic Cigarettes) introduces another method of consuming nicotine, the addictive chemical found in tobacco. This product imitates a cigarette by the way it delivers nicotine to the lungs. These electronic cigarettes do not contain all the harmful chemicals associated with smoking, such as carbon dioxide and tar. Therefore, these electronic cigarettes are an excellent substitute or alternative to tobacco smoking.



A V2 Cig is an electronic device that imitates a traditional tobacco cigarette. This device is made up of three components: a rechargeable battery, replaceable cartridge and the atomizer. Inside the cartridge is where the nicotine in the form of a liquid (e-liquid), and the atomizer is located. When the user takes a puff of the e-cigarette, the vaporization process commences. Simultaneously, the LED tip lights up like the tip of a lit cigarette, making it look more realistic while the rechargeable battery charges the atomizer. As the atomizer charges, it heats up until it vaporizes the e-liquid in the cartridge. Once the liquid is vaporized, the users then inhales the vaporized liquid nicotine through the mouthpiece.



V2 Cigs are an alternative to smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes and offers many advantages. These e-cigarettes don't have the detrimental ingredients such as tar, carbon monoxide, or toxins like the ones that are found in traditional cigarettes. A normal cigarette has over 4,000 harmful chemical, which are not found in the V2 Cigs. Second-hand smoke has 7,000 chemical compounds and has been reported to be worse than smoking. 250 of these chemicals are known to be harmful. 69 of the toxic chemicals in second-hand tobacco smoke cause cancer. The electronic cigarette does not give off any second-hand smoke nor does it linger in the air. No more smelling like smoke, discolored teeth or yellow fingers from smoking.



