Electronic Cigarette Outlet Presents Range of E-Cigarettes

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The claim that smoking can be harmless may seem overstatement to many. However, the development of technology and increasing curiosity of man has led to the innovation of such things that allow people to continue their habit or addiction but minus the ill effect. Electronic cigarettes are one of those innovations. They are not the result of man’s intense desire to continue a bad habit but signify his concern towards helping others in minimising the effect of their bad habits. Indeed, consumption of tobacco in any form is harmful. Electronic cigarettes are not only helpful in getting out of smoking addiction but also serve for the purpose of various aroma therapies.



ElectronicCigarette-Outlet is a professional online wholesale shop where varieties of electronic cigarette kit can be found. Thus, even the profitable business of the company is rather meaningful to the community. The online business of ElectronicCigarette-Outlet offers the flexibility in accessibility to online users. It is a wholesale unit and thus it can cater to bulk orders along with online purchase of single items. In other words, both end-users and traders can benefit from the business of ElectronicCigarette-Outlet. The company deals with simple transaction policies and has easy steps for purchase and payment. Visitors to its website need to select the product from the grid display of varieties and proceed to pay via PayPal.



Along with electronic cigarette Ego, ElectronicCigarette-Outlet also sells varieties of electronic cigarette E-Liquid online. Once the order is confirmed by the completion of payment, the company ships the product normally within 48 hours. It is important that customers mention address properly as the shipment is made only to direct house gate address. Besides, customers may mark the product as a gift in order to avoid high income taxes. Hong Kong post and China post normally take 10 to 30 days to deliver consignment depending upon the destination. ElectronicCigarette-Outlet also ships via EMS, which takes 5 to 10 working days to deliver to some countries, and via UPS and DHL, which take 3 to 7 working days to deliver anywhere in the World.



Every product sold at ElectronicCigarette-Outlet has warranty of 6 months and exchange validity for 7 days since the time of purchase. Thus, customers can buy with confidence and exchange the product in case of dissatisfactory result. The wholesale section of ElectronicCigarette-Outlet discounts 5% on purchase worth $100 or more and 10% on purchase worth $200. The discount can be claimed by simply entering the coupon code for the same.



About ElectronicCigarette-Outlet

Website: http://www.electroniccigarette-outlet.com/



ElectronicCigarette-Outlet is a professional online retailer and wholesaler electronic cigarettes, electronic cigarette liquid and accessories such as lanyard necklaces and bags. The company sells single items like atomizers as well as full kits. Its ecommerce offers the confidence by McAfee Secure, Verisgn Secure and PayPal Verified.



For Media Contact:

Company: ElectronicCigarette-Outlet

E-mail: info#electroniccigarette-outlet.com

Website: http://www.electroniccigarette-outlet.com