Electronic Cigarette Outlet Sells Wide Range of Electronic Cigarettes

Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Technological advancement has significantly improved lifestyle of people throughout the world. A common man uses a number of electronic devices in regular life. Consumer electronics has advanced so much that it caters to some lifestyle luxuries too. Electronic Cigarette Outlet is an online shop that testifies to the fact. It sells electronic cigarettes and all the products related to it. It is a complete resource to search for any kind electronic cigarette, the liquid to refill it, its battery and accessories for it. The online payment system supported by the website makes purchasing convenient for those who want to adopt less harmful way of smoking.



Electronic cigarette ego is one of the several brands of cigarettes that are available at the website. The price of Ego electronic cigarette starts below $10 and goes higher depending upon the choice of buyers. However, all products at the online cigarette shop are affordable as they cost less in comparison to the equipment sold at most of the other outlets. Electronic Cigarette Outlet is able to provide good quality products at relatively less cost due to its completely online and dedicated nature. E-commerce offers advantage of volatility to both customers and suppliers. Electronic Cigarette Outlet exploits the advantage to provide electronic cigarettes and relevant components are affordable price.



Wide variety of flavours of electronic cigarette E-liquid can be found at Electronic Cigarette Outlet. One of the main components of an electronic cigarette kit is e-liquid. Cigarettes are electronic device that function according to the defined mechanism. However, the taste that users enjoy depends upon the flavour of the e-liquid. There are more than 300 unique flavours of e-liquid available at the online cigarette shop. All the e-liquid flavours cost just above $3, which encourages electronic cigarette users to try different flavours. A complete electronic cigarette kit is constituted of electronic cigarette, e-liquid, atomizer and battery. Some kits may contain accessories such as chains with pendant to hold the cigarette.



Electronic Cigarette Outlet has varieties of accessories too. The chains are of different design and colour and made of different material. All the ordered products are shipped to their destination for free by the online cigarette shop. The items are dispatched within 48 hours of payment and are delivered to the destination in 3 to 30 days depending upon the courier service available for the destination area. All products contain warranty of 6 months and can be returned to the company within 7 days of reception in case of technical fault.



About Electronic Cigarette Outlet

Electronic Cigarette Outlet is a Chinese company that sells various brands of electronic cigarettes online. The online cigarette shop provides full kits as well as atomisers, batteries and e-liquid separately. It offers free shipment to all areas covered by major courier services. It caters to both retail and wholesale orders.



Website: http://www.electroniccigarette-outlet.com/



For Media Contact:

Company: Electronic Cigarette Outlet

Chengdu, Sichuan, 611130, China

Email Id: info@electroniccigarette-outlet.com

Website: http://www.electroniccigarette-outlet.com