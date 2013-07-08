Electronic Cigarette Reviews Website eCig Vision Launched

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- eCig Vision is an electronic cigarette reviews website that was launched today covering everything from e-cigarette starter kits to e-liquids. The website also features a deals and discounts section where coupon codes on electronic cigarettes are listed. Readers are therefore given the opportunity to find what will fit their own personal e-cigarette needs as well as find discounts on their purchases all on one website.



Originally from Colorado, Laura Brandel is currently the main reviewer and founder for eCig Vision . She began smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes at an early age and was impressed with her first experience vaping. However, she quickly realized that electronic cigarette companies differed dramatically in their choice flavor offerings, designs, battery life, as well as a host of other details. She then set out what would best suit her own needs and found that she had inadvertently covered quite a bit of the growing e-cigarette market. Often consulted by friends on which e-cigarettes she personally recommends, the idea of releasing a website of reviews was natural. As a result, eCig Vision was developed to help those looking to find an electronic cigarette best for their tastes and save some money as well.



The site has specific pages devoted to ranking the kits and deals that can be found near the main header. Top Starter Kits highlight what Ms. Brandel has determined to be the best electronic cigarettes overall while the Top Deals gives users a single page to view the best current promotions available. Ms. Brandel states that she hopes readers will benefit by making more informed decisions on what each e-cigarette company offers. Readers are also encouraged to provide suggestions on how to make the website better by visiting the contact section of eCig Vision.



