Electronic Cigarette Reviews Website Launches a Series of Video Reviews to Help Consumers in Choosing the Best Electronic Cigarette

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- SmokeTastic is an e-cigarette reviews website that has been created with an objective of providing honest and detailed information about various electronic cigarette brands available today in the market. When a customer visits a supermarket to shop for these green eco-friendly cigarettes, they often get puzzled by seeing a wide variety of products. To help a consumer in choosing the best electronic cigarette brand, now the website introduces a series of video reviews. According to the website, all these video reviews will present the in-depth detail of the reviewed e-cigarette and thus will assist the consumer in the decision making.



Ever since the electronic cigarette review website has been launched, it has been assisting the global smoking community in selecting their best and healthy alternative to smoking by providing them with knowledge, news, information, reviews, product comparison etc. According to the site, they are playing an important role of creating awareness about electronic cigarettes by sharing in-depth and appropriate knowledge with the consumers and thus inspiring them to quit smoking of harmful tobacco-based cigarettes.



One of the reviewers associated with the site maintains, “Knowledge is a kind of inspiration. A perplexed mind cannot make a sensible decision. This is the reason why our reviews help smokers in decision making. Despite there are a large variety of green smoking products available in the market, our reviews, product comparison and other resources equip people with the knowledge that encourages an insightful decision.”



The website maintains that besides their e cigarette reviews, the comparison of e-cigarettes is an important tool that helps consumers in selecting a suitable product. On the basis of a chosen set of features, products are compared and their ratings are presented for a consumer’s knowledge and help. Moreover, their video reviews are becoming more popular among smokers as well as others to gain more information and learn about the working mechanism of an e-cigarette. One can access their Video Reviews on YouTube by following the link http://www.youtube.com/user/SmokeTastic1 .



About SmokeTastic

Smoke Tastic presents a host of knowledge, information, news, reviews and product comparisons of a large number of electronic cigarettes. They also provide the ranking of different e-cigarette brands based on tests that they conduct over one week of continual use. The objective of the website is to help consumers to locate the best electronic cigarette brand available in the market.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: (408) 400-3793

Fax: (408) 692-1042

Website: http://www.smoketastic.com/