Electronic Cigarette Website eCigaretteNavigator.com Features Unbiased Reviews on Top E-Cig Brands

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2012 -- Enjoying an electronic cigarette has many perks, and that’s why a unique website has been getting a lot of attention lately. The website offers important information about smokeless cigarettes and directs visitors to a companion website that compares top electronic cigarette brands and offers unbiased reviews of each brand.



eCigaretteNavigator.com offers what consumers need to know about e-smokes. Visitors to the site can learn about the history of e-cigarettes and how they’re made, and can get little-known information about the benefits of smoking an electronic cigarette.



“When it comes to electronic cigarettes, we have the knowledge needed to make an informed decision,” the site emphasizes. People can even learn about whether e-cigarettes are considered safe for kids. Those who are interested in e-cigs also have access to helpful, impartial e-cigarette reviews on the site.



Electronic cigarettes aren’t complicated. E-smokes use technology to deliver nicotine safely and don’t carry the health risks of traditional cigarettes. But they emulate traditional cigarettes, with the glowing ember on the end of the cigarette (usually an LED light in e-cigarettes) and the exhaled smoke (which is actually odorless vapor).



Most people find that inhaling and exhaling much like they would with a traditional cigarette is the best way to enjoy an e-cigarette. Smokers can take as many "hits" or "puffs" as they want, with no need to rush. E-cigarettes are available in different doses of nicotine so smokers can find the one that gives them the exact amount that they prefer.



As an article on the website noted, e-cigarettes are a great way to quit smoking traditional cigarettes or to smoke considerably fewer regular cigarettes. In addition to being safer for the smoker, e-cigarettes are safer for people around the smoker. E-cigarette smokers have the freedom to smoke in places where traditional cigarettes are not allowed. And that means e-cigarette smokers don’t have to (and won’t) feel like social pariahs when they smoke in public. They’ll be avoiding the smell associated with traditional smoking and taking better care of their health.



Though e-cigarette kits may seem expensive, they end up costing less than traditional cigarettes. Smokers have a number of choices among e-cigarette brands, and eCigaretteNavigator.com guides them to the ideal option for them.



About eCigaretteNavigator.com

eCigaretteNavigator.com provides unbiased reviews on top electronic cigarette brands and discount coupon codes for each. This website features the best information and most helpful reviews of various electronic cigarette brands available anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.ecigarettenavigator.com.