White Cloud Cigarettes Acquires Vapor Jackets

Tarpon Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes announced today the acquisition of Vapor Jackets, LLC, specialists in electronic cigarette skins and accessories. The acquisition gives White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes the ability to offer more variety and personalization options to its current line of products.



With Vapor Jackets’ growing selection of over 300 electronic cigarette battery jackets and over 100 electronic cigarette cartridge jackets, White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes customers now have the freedom to openly express their personality and separate themselves from the traditional cigarette smoker. Vapor Jacket E-cig covers are included with White Cloud Cigarette’s disposable e-cigarettes, and new designs will be introduced periodically.



“We’re excited to announce our official acquisition of Vapor Jackets, LLC as we have been working closely with the company for the past year, offering many of their products,” says Matthew Steingraber, co-founder of White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes. “As the electronic cigarette industry continues to grow, customers are looking for products that will conform to their lifestyle, and Vapor Jacket skins provide just the right amount of flair.”



Each new design released by White Cloud Cigarettes will not only enable the customization and personalization of electronic cigarettes, but also adds enhanced protection and differentiation by adding a unique covering to the e cig battery or cartridge.



“Our jackets are specially made with the consumer in mind and have been crafted to be both easy to install and remove, so that users can change designs as often as they please,” states M.J. Rebargniets, co-founder of Vapor Jackets, LLC.



White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes also offer seven different customized e cig accessory packs, which are designed specially by brand ambassadors. Overall, with the wide variety of colors and artwork to choose from, Vapor Jacket allows each customer to feel comfortable in their own skin.



About White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes

White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes, formed in 2008 in Tarpon Springs, FL is pioneering the electronic cigarette category, providing a high quality, cleaner alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. As a purely nicotine delivery device that emits an odorless water vapor, White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes SmoothDraw Cartridges are available in five strengths, 14 flavors, and are rechargeable catering to a wide range of smokers, from heavy nicotine users, to social smokers, to the smoker who is trying to be smoke free. White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes also offers disposable electronic cigarettes called the “Fling,” as well as practical customized accessories.



For more information visit http://whitecloudelectroniccigarettes.com.



About Vapor jackets, LLC

Vapor Jackets, formed in 2010 in the Greater Tampa Bay area, FL is a thermo-reactive thin film specialist, that uses a high definition print process to provide a simple to install and remove covering for electronic cigarettes and cartridges.



For more information visit http://electroniccigaretteskins.com