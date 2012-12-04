Electronic Cigarettes Company V2 Cigs Rolls out Brand New Line of Platinum E-Liquid

Fitchburg, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Electronic cigarette fans rely on Cocktailnerd.com for all of the latest e-cig news, reviews, and money saving deals. Now CocktailNerd is unveiling a whole new line of products to e-cig users from their favorite brand, V2 Cigs. On December 3, 2012, V2 Cigs is launching this brand new line of 50mL e-liquid in eight flavors. Today, CocktailNerd readers can enjoy a first look at the new e-liquid options and grab money saving coupons for all of their favorite V2 Cigs merchandise.



V2 Cigs is listed as the number one e-cig brand on CocktailNerd after getting consistently rave reviews from e-cig users. Known for a dedication to quality and the best flavors on the market, V2 Cigs is already a crowd pleaser, but now they are setting new industry standards with the release of 50mL e-liquid. More information can be found at http://www.cocktailnerd.com/big-news-from-v2-cigs/.



Shoppers can choose between eight different flavors of the V2 Premium e-liquid, including V2 Red, V2 Sahara, V2 Congress, V2 Menthol, V2 Peppermint, V2 Mint Tea, V2 Cherry, and V2 Chocolate. All of these popular flavors are available in four nicotine strengths. E-cig fans can choose from zero (0), light (6), medium (12) and full (18) to get the exact nicotine dosage they prefer.



The V2 Platinum e-liquid comes in a child-proof bottle with a dropper built into the lid for the ultimate convenience. Made specifically for the V2 flavor cartridges, V2 Platinum e-liquid offers a more affordable way to refill e-cigs and try a variety of great flavors.



By using e-liquid and refilling V2 cartridges manually, e-cig users can save a lot of money. On average, each refill will cost under $1.00 with this method. The standard V2 blank cartridge will hold 20 drops of e-liquid. The new 50 ml bottles of V2 Platinum e-liquid will fill around 50 cartridges.



Cocktailnerd.com suggests e-liquid as a money saving alternative for people who use e-cigs frequently. It is much less expensive than buying pre-filled cartridges and gives people more control over the flavors and nicotine strengths they want to use. According to real user reviews, the V2 e-liquid provides better flavor, thicker vapor, and the best throat hit yet.



In celebration of the long awaited V2 Platinum e-liquid in 50 ml bottles, CocktailNerd is offering readers 10% off on V2 Cigs e-liquid purchases. Learn more about manually refilling e-cig cartridges and the brand new V2 Cigs Platinum E-liquid at Cocktailnerd.com.