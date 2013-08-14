Electronic Cigarettes Helps Chain Smokers to Quit the Smoking Habit

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Now, it is easy to find the top electronic cigarette reviews and brands in the market. All that is required is reading the different online reviews by experts or personal users of e-cigs from different brands. Electronic cigarettes are not new in the market. But yes, people have started using it regularly for past few years. The reason why electronic cigarettes are getting so popular is that provide a healthier alternative to smoking tobacco.



In the beginning there were only few brands in the market but now there are more than 100 brands competing for shares. Some of the leading brands in the market are Blu Cigs, V2 cigs, Green Smoke etc. Every brand have its own pros and cons. People can get more insight about these brand by reading their reviews. These reviews can be written by the experts, by the users and can be of real help.



These electronic cigarettes are more useful for people who are willing to quit smoking. According to the reports more than 70% of Americans want to quit smoking. It helps addicts break free from their nicotine addiction. As a product it is ash free and odor free means they are portable for any place including non smoking zones.



Most of the people get confused when it comes to making decision for choosing the best brand. The only solution to this dilemma is checking out reviews on the internet. There are many websites and forums available with unbiased reviews. Read them on and find out the best rated brand with maximum satisfactory reviews in terms of cost, battery life, health hazards and longevity.



Electronic cigarettes does not promote smoking but were only invented to control the addiction towards regular cigarettes. It is just an safer alternative to nicotine based and tobacco loaded cigarettes.



About Drinkatcalsbar

http://www.drinkatcalsbar.com is a review website where people can find genuine and unbiased reviews about electronic cigarettes. This website is dedicated to people for providing them required resources and information to help them choose a better product.



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Website: http://www.drinkatcalsbar.com/electronic-cigarette-reviews/