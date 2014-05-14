Electronic Cigarettes Instead of Tobacco: The Upsides to eCigarette Smoking

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Electronic cigarettes, compared to any ordinary cigar, are about 99 percent less harmful. In Canada, this battery- powered device is mainly designed to help someone quit smoking and to serve as an alternative to tobacco that kills about almost 40,000 Canadians a year. In fact, tobacco smoking is the leading cause of premature death in Canada.



Smoking has a substantial impact on health and life expectancy—smokers could lose about 9 years of life expectancy, according to the Canadian Community Health Survey. Based on the latest available statistics, there were 19,000 lung cancer deaths in Canada in 2008, accounting for about 27% of all cancer deaths in that year.



The list of using E- Cigarette advantages approved by Canada is something every smoker should see.



Enough for the “poison”. Unlike the old cigarette with more than 70 cancer- causing chemicals, eCigarette has neither tar nor toxins associated with tobacco smoking. The absence of tobacco eliminates more than 4,000 chemicals including 40 plus known carcinogens.



Free from smoke smell. eCigarette users smelled sweet aroma of strawberry or vanilla e-liquids instead of smoke smell that sticks on hair, clothes, walls or furniture.



Deal no more with ash and butts. The fact that eCigarette makes no flame or combustion, there is no need to deal with ash and cigarette butts. More importantly, secondhand smoke is safe from it as only smoke-like mist is being emitted, which is just water- based vapor that dissipates within seconds.



Anytime, anywhere, there’s no need to worry much about smoking. Since there is no secondhand smoke produced, a smoker is free to do puffing anytime and anywhere. Also, it won’t stain or turn the teeth to yellow and breathe nasty.



This is a green cigar. Usually, the cause of accidental fires is discarded cigarettes which eventually endanger lives, destroy properties and pollute environment. However, eCigarette is more environment-friendly. It eliminates the risks and pretty kinder to the environment.



Tolerable for the society. With undoubtedly increasing health issues, smoking bans are proliferating and generally, smokers are forced to step out of a building and are required to engage in smoking only in isolated areas. With electronic cigarettes, one may enjoy the company of others without worrying about offending them with secondhand smoke.



Indeed, withdrawal from tobacco smoking is not an easy task, however death avoidance is a lot easier to do by taking eCigarette as an alternative cigar. This is a cool way to kick the tobacco habit or any dangerous step towards another health hazard.



About CanCigs

CanCigs is 100% Canadian owned and operated located in the heart of the Nations Capital. After nearly 1.5 years of research & development, they are happy to announce that they have partnered with the world leader in electronic cigarette design and manufacturing and they are proud to introduce consumers to the most technologically advanced and superiorly crafted electronic cigarettes sold in Canada today.



Through their extensive research, they have concluded that the overwhelming majority of consumers who are using electronic cigarettes would prefer to always have a pre-filled, fully charged e-cigarette on hand that is ready to be enjoyed at any moment. These same consumers also indicated that they would rather not have to deal with the frequency of filling the cartridges with e-juice and the tedious, time consuming process of cleaning the atomizers every few days. For these reasons, they have focused on their product line to meet the consumer demand.