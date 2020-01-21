Electronic Cigarettes Market to See Strong Investment Opportunity :CAGR: 8.17%

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Electronic Cigarettes are also known as Vaping, which consist of different type of devices that allow the users to inhale an aerosol that might be nicotine, flavoring and other species. Electronic Cigarettes market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing technological advancements, change in lifestyle and consists of various flavours and fragrance. There has been significant rise in number of prevalence of adults using e-cigarettes with figure stood up to 60% in United States, Russia and Germany in 2018, the future for Electronic Cigarettes looks promising. This result in rising health concerns among the smoking population and escalating cost effectiveness of disposable models for Electronic Cigarettes popularity may trigger demand and help in industry expansion.

According to AMA, the Global Electronic Cigarettes market is expected to see growth rate of 8.17% and may see market size of USD18120.0 Million by 2024.

Global Electronic Cigarettes Market Report from Advance Market Analytics (AMA) covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

British American Tobacco plc (United Kingdom), Altria Group Inc. (United States), Japan Tobacco Inc. (Japan), Imperial Brands plc (United Kingdom), Philip Morris International Inc. (United States), VMR Products LLC (United States), NJOY Inc (United States), International Vapor Group (United States), Hub International, Inc. (United States) and FIN Branding Group LLC (United States)

Market Drivers

- Increase Number of Vape Shops and Designated Stores Boost the Electronic Cigarettes Market.

- Rapid Demand of Eco-Friendly and Social Acceptability Fuelled up the Electronic Cigarettes Market.

Market Trend

- Increasing demand of Electronic Cigarettes at developed countries.

- Value Oriented Customers.

Restraints

- Implementation of Strict Government Regulations Hampers the Electronic Cigarettes Market.

- Health Hazardous Diseases Associated With in Electronic Cigarettes Market.

Opportunities

- Consumers Shifted towards Tobacco Alternatives that leads to grow the Electronic Cigarettes Market.

- Huge Investments and Franchising By Major Players.

Challenges

- Limitation on Increasing Lobbying by Pharmaceutical Players are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.



The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study.

Types of Products, Applications and Global Electronic Cigarettes Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Electronic Cigarettes market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Global Electronic Cigarettes Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

The Global Electronic Cigarettes market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Electronic Cigarettes is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Vaporizer, Cig-A-Like, T-Vapor, Aftermarket Product, Vape Mods), Application (Quit Smoking, Alternative Cigarettes), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Vape Shops, Online, Tobacconists), Composition (Tobacco, Flavors, Nicotine-free)

List of players also available in Coverage:

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Electronic Cigarettes market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

