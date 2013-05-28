Electronic Cigarettes Provide Healthy Alternative to Smokers Worldwide

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes are a breakthrough invention of the 21st century. Not only are these cigarettes free of harmful effects to the health and environment, their use have compelled many smokers to switch to the healthy alternative and eventually kick the habit of smoking for good. The first electronic cigarette was invented by a Chinese scientist to combat the high amount of air pollution caused by tobacco smoking. His invention was the first blueprint for all future electronic cigarettes to be made.



Electronic cigarettes have created a niche market for themselves in the smoking and tobacco cigarette consumption industry. Although cigarette smoking and tobacco consumption has not lessened through the years, many people believe that electronic cigarettes are slowly but surely paving their own way in terms of popularity among tobacco smokers. The cigarette making companies, such as Marlboro, which is the most successful organization for tobacco cigarettes in the USA, has invested at least a quarter of its business in making electronic cigarettes. The need for a healthy alternative for smokers rose when smokers contracted a range of harmful diseases of the heart and lungs. Many smokers complain of breathing problems, mouth ulcers, numbness of the tongue and some serious issues involving heart stroke, mouth and lung cancer and heart failure.



Electronic cigarettes resemble real cigarettes but of course there are some very basic differences. Electronic cigarettes are battery operated and therefore do not need to be lit with matches or lighter. The cigarette device is a cartomizer fitted with a battery, a storage compartment for liquid nicotine and an inhaler at the front. The spark reaction takes place when a person inhales from the front end at which point the liquid nicotine begins to heat up and boil. The vapor from the nicotine is flavored with tobacco so the smoker feels no difference in the taste or flavor. The outcome of nicotine heated is nothing but water vapor. As a result there is no harmful fume or ashes coming from the cigarette. For this reason e-cigarettes can be smokes in public places and do not harm the surroundings or cause discomfort to the people in the nearby area. Electronic cigarettes come with a rechargeable lithium battery, a stylish storage case, 5 cartomizers that resemble real cigarettes, a USB charger and a wall charger. Additionally some devices may come with extra batteries or cables.



Electronic cigarettes are fast taking the place of tobacco cigarettes and more and more smokers are opting for a healthier alternative in the form of e-cigarettes.



