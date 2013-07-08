Electronic Cigarettes Retailer Vapor Jedi Launches New Canadian Website

Saskatchewan, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Vapor Jedi, specialty retailer of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers and eJuice, announces the launch of its new Canadian website at VaporJedi.com. The new site features Vapor Jedi's exclusive line of eJuice, offered in over 50 flavor selections with or without nicotine.



Electronic cigarettes have been receiving a lot of media attention lately, but many still ask the question, are electronic cigarettes legal. Health Canada has sent out letters to nicotine vendors asking them to stop selling the products, and several European countries have recently passed legislation classifying similar products as medical devices, which limits and prevents their sale and purchase. However, though it may seem a legal "gray area," no retailer has been charged with a crime related to selling electronic cigarettes in Canada.



Although they are gaining popularity, there are still many misconceptions surrounding electronic cigarettes. None of the products that www.vaporjedi.com sells are intended as a solution to quit smoking, though some people find these products can be used as a replacement solution to kick unwanted habits. Additionally, some question electronic cigarettes safety and believe that vaporizers could be just as harmful to people as smoking real cigarettes.



But according to an article on VaporJedi.com, "There have been no reported negative side effects even in people who vaporize heavily all day every day for years. Unlike a cigarette, you don’t actually burn anything and pretty much all you inhale is a bit of water vapor and the flavor of your choice. Everything from chocolate, to fruit, to bacon, to tobacco, you can get eJuice in pretty much any flavor you can imagine."



Vapor Jedi's line of Canadian eJuice with nicotine or without is available exclusively on the new website. Made with certified kosher and food grade ingredients of the highest quality and purity, Vapor Jedi eJuice is made entirely in Canada with great love and care and “only the most positive vibes” according to company founder, Mitch Tarala. Flavors come in a wide variety, including fruits, foods, candy and drink flavors. More information is available on the new website or by visiting Vapor Jedi on Facebook.



About Vapor Jedi

Vapor Jedi first opened in January 2013 with the goal of becoming a worldwide leader in the electronic cigarette and eJuice marketplace. The company sells a variety of electronic cigarette products and accessories, as well as eJuice with or without nicotine that comes in over 50 unique flavors. Vapor Jedi is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. For more information, visit http://vaporjedi.com/store.