Electronic Cigarettes Reviewed by E-CIG HUB

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- There is now a website devoted to reviewing brands of electronic cigarettes on the market. E-CIG HUB is dedicated to presenting high quality reviews of many electronic cigarettes that are available for purchase. The website itself offers reviews that feature the product, packaging, quality and overall performances of electronic cigarettes from various manufacturers.



The electronic cigarette has the look and general appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette, but is actually an electronic device with different components. Instead of tobacco, electronic cigarettes use a flavor liquid which either contains a pre-set amount of nicotine or no nicotine at all. When the smoker inhales on one end of an electronic cigarette, the interior heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs.



E-CIG HUB consists of a great number of reviews with various electronic cigarette manufactures and their brands. A review generally begins with an overview followed by the focus on the starter kit. A starter kit basically consists of the electronic cigarette itself, often called a cartomizer or cartridge depending on its construction, rechargeable batteries, and charging device and flavor liquids. The review covers the overall performance, quality of flavor liquids and an opinion about the positive and potentially problematic features found in the product. The review is designed to give potential customers the best informed opinion about the quality of the brand. For more information about E-CIG HUB and to read some electronic cigarette reviews , visit their website.



