Electronic Cigarettes Starter Kit Is the Phoenix Rising from the Ashtray

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The sale of combustible cigarettes has been on the decline for years owing to increases in taxes, health awareness campaigns and public smoking bans. Smoking is however extremely addictive and many smokers find it difficult to quit, and so are ostracised for their need to smoke. As a result, human ingenuity has once again found a way to circumvent the disadvantages and come up with a clever alternative. ElectronicCigarettesStarterKit.net provides a solution which is cheaper, cleaner, and altogether superior to combustible cigarettes, and could overtake cigarette sales in as little as five years.



The electronic cigarette starter kit provided by the website aims to provide everything a smoker might need to make the transition to e-cigarettes and understand the many advantages of doing so, and all in an affordable package deal.



The site plays host to a range of different starter kits which all provide atomizer cartridges containing the nicotine solution, a battery pack and an inhaler that combine to form a device that looks similar to a typical cigarette, but different enough that it won’t arouse scrutiny when used in indoor spaces. It also allows them to become a modern day status symbol.



A spokesperson for ElectronicCigarettesStarterKit.net explained, “People don’t want to stop experiencing the positive sensations of smoking. That’s why people seek it out, why people continue, and why they find it difficult to quit. The electronic cigarette uses a nicotine laced aerosol liquid that individuals inhale and exhale as water vapor, allowing them to be smoked indoors. The starter kit provides everything smokers need to make a permanent transition, including the e-cigarette, the battery, and two cartridges that provide over forty cigarettes worth of nicotine hits in only one container. It’s cleaner, more portable, cheaper, and can be used indoors. Sales are skyrocketing because there simply is no reason not to switch.”



About Electronic Cigarettes Starter Kit

Electronic Cigarettes Starter Kit is a provider of electronic cigarettes that simulate the experience of smoking using tobacco-laced aerosol mist. They are safe to use indoors and even on some airlines. Electronic Cigarettes Starter Kit provide one of the most comprehensive ranges of e-cigarettes including accessories, flavoured mists and more. For more information, please visit: http://electroniccigarettesstarterkit.net/