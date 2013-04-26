Study Finds Rheumatoid Arthritis Associated with Light Smoking

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, offers an alternative to traditional smoking. A recent study found that even light smoking is associated with the increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis.



Research in BioMed Central’s open access journal Arthritis Research and Therapy has found research that correlates the number of cigarettes smoked in a day and the number of years a person has smoked to increase the risk of rheumatoid arthritis, RA. The risk will decrease after giving up smoking but when compared to people who have never smoked the risk is still elevated 15 years even after giving up traditional cigarettes.



Daniela Di Giuseppe, who led the study, said, "Stopping smoking is important for many health reasons, including the increased risk of RA for smokers. But the clearly increased risk of developing RA, even many years after giving up, is another reason to stop smoking as soon as possible, and highlight the importance of persuading women not to start at all."



South Beach Smoke offers a better smoking alternative to help smokers switch from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. As an alternative smoking device, South Beach Smoke can help smokers reduce their traditional cigarette smoking habit. Although electronic cigarettes are not proven to help decrease health risk factors, an electronic cigarette contains none of the harmful chemicals found in traditional cigarettes. The “smoke” found in an e-Cig is just pure water vapor, so the harm of secondhand smoke is also eliminated.



With a South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens -- the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking anywhere. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Coffee Creation, Classic Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Piña Colada and Peach Passion. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke's products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.