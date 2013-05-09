Revolver Electronic Cigarette Urges Hollywood Casino to Reconsider E-Cig Limitations

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Revolver Electronic Cigarette urges Hollywood Casino to reconsider their smoking ban that prohibits anything that emits vapor, including electronic cigarettes (e-Cigs). With 4 out of 6 Ohio casinos permitting the use of electronic cigarettes (Horseshoe Casino in Cleveland and Cincinnati, Scioto Downs in Columbus and Thistle Down also in Cleveland). Revolver Electronic Cigarette owner and co-founder Matt Smith is puzzled by the stance Hollywood Casino takes against e-Cigs stating, “The 2006 Ohio Smoke-Free Act only applies to the burning of tobacco. Electronic Cigarettes do NOT use or burn tobacco nor do they have the 4000+ chemicals that can be found in cigarettes. I am stumped as to why Hollywood Casino would ban e-Cigs. It would seem that Hollywood Casino would want their customers to be able to spend as much time in the casino as possible and allowing the use of electronic cigarettes would do just that!”



Casinos in neighboring states, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana, allow smoking and definitely allow electronic cigarettes. The closest casino offering the option to use e-Cigs is Detroit’s MGM Grand which is only about an hour drive from Toledo. “It just doesn’t seem smart for Hollywood Casino to uphold the ban against electronic cigarettes when there are so many others not far from home that allow e-Cigs,” Smith says.



Electronic cigarettes are becoming popular at an astoundingly high rate. Tobacco smoking has been known to cause so many diseases, harming almost every organ of the body; and electronic cigarettes offer an alternative to smoking. Smith says, “Nearly all of Revolver’s customers remark that they are pleasantly surprised by the changes that they and their friends and families notice once they stop smoking.” Most who quit smoking with the help of an electronic cigarette notice they can smell and taste better within a week. Electronic cigarettes do not produce an unpleasant odor that lingers in the air or hair and clothing as do analog cigarettes. Also, it has been reported that those who use an electronic cigarette notice easier breathing, more energy and feeling better physically - all factors that prompted the creation of Revolver Electronic Cigarette.



About Revolver Electronic Cigarette

Revolver Electronic Cigarette is locally owned and operated in Toledo, OH, with franchises located in Monroe, MI; Sioux City, IA; and Long Beach, CA. The owners, Matt Smith and Dennis Beaver, started their company in 2009 with on-line sales through their website www.revolvercig.com. They expanded in 2011 to include Revolver Electronic Vapor Lounge, a retail store at 3015 N. Holland-Sylvania in Toledo; and opening soon will be the Vapor Bar located at 25680 N. Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, which is less than 10 miles from the Hollywood Casino.