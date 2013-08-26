Electronic Cigars from Lastcig That Gives Smokeless and Odorless Effects on the Go

Pulborough, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- It all started with the search to find a solution to get out of smoking. Smokers all over the world do worry about its health hazards though it is hard to come out of its habit. So the next big thing amongst old and new smokers is these Electronic Cigarettes.



Electronic Cigarette Kit is one that assures of letting the smokers come out of the habit. The contents of an Electronic Cigar have two electronic cigar batteries, a wall charger, two differently flavored cartridges, and a compact looking case. And the entire kit comes with a one year warranty against damages.



Electronic Cigar is becoming popular due to its smokeless features and lesser health hazards issues than the real smoky cigars. It will also help in keeping the surrounding areas cleaner by not producing any ashes. Besides, there is no tobacco and tar contained in the Electronic Cigar. It gives out no smells and contains distilled water and other natural citric acid flavorings.



Electronic Cigarette kit also offers the contents of different flavors in the cigars. It is totally mess free and the user can carry it around compactly. There is a port connected to the cigar and one can charge it whenever the battery runs low. The good thing is that the indicator shows signs when the battery runs low. The pack has got a very sleek look and holds up to five cartridges which is very light weight.



Buying an Electronic Cigarette Kit is not a difficult task and one can get it in one of the nearest grocery stores or supermarket. If it is not available one can order it online. With lots of online marketing today it is easy to browse for one and make the purchase easily. The pricings of an Electronic Cigarette Kit are affordable and it can last longer due to its rechargeable features. To get more information please go to http://lastcig.co.uk/electronic-cigarette-kits



About lastcig.co.uk

Lastcig helps in purchasing one of the most sought after electronic cigars to the consumers. They offer cheap price quotes and is one of the chief marketer of this product.



Media contact

Lastcig

sales@lastcig.co.uk

Pulborough, West Sussex

http://lastcig.co.uk/