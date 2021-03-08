New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution Market is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Strict regulatory norms being imposed on the pharmaceutical and biotech industry during the period 2016-2017 have forced the drug manufacturing companies to digitalize the process of their clinical trial outcomes, which would involuntarily allow software solution providers to increase their market share in this segment.



eCOA solution enables clinical trials to proceed with distinguishable time savings which would allow outsourced companies handling clinical trials to accelerate their accommodation with new projects in hand. eCOA solution allows clinical trials to proceed with distinguishable time savings which allow outsourced companies handling clinical trials to accelerate their accommodation with new projects in hand.



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-: OmniComm Systems, eClinical solutions, CRF Health, Oracle Corporation, Paraxel International Corporation, Kayentis, Medidata Solution, Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated and ERT Clinical.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.3% from 2018 to 2026. A number of factors, including increasing government funding to support clinical trials, presence of less stringent regulatory guidelines compared to developed nations, availability of a large patient base and faster patient recruitment for clinical trials, and growing number of pharmaceutical companies and CROs are stimulating the growth of the eCOA solutions market in the Asia-Pacific region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment solution market on the basis of types, application and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Web-based Solution

Licensed Industries

Cloud-based



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Academic institutes

Pharma and biotech companies

Medical Device Manufacturers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



The Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market research covers a detailed analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth forecasts of the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market.

Segmentation of the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market to highlight the growth prospects and trends affecting these segments.

Varying consumption behavior of customers across various regions covered in the report.

Geographical study based on the market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and R&D projects of the different key Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market players.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) held the largest revenue share in 2017 and are expected to witness significant growth in near future due to growing demand from the major pharmaceutical companies. The rapidly growing clinical research industry is expected to have a positive impact on market growth of eCOA solutions.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% in the coming years. Increase in the number of clinical trials conducted in countries including China and India is likely to create significant growth opportunities for the market. Presence of skilled investigators and assisting manpower in trials and IT management, the former being well-trained in good clinical practice (GCP) and other good practices norms in India is also anticipated to stimulate demand.



