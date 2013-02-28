Electronic Component Manufacturing Industry in China 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Electronic Component Manufacturing industry in China to grow at a CAGR of 9.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high domestic demand. The Electronic Component Manufacturing industry in China has also been witnessing the increase in the number of lighting manufacturers in the country. However, the cyclical demand patterns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Electronic Component Manufacturing industry in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Electronic Component Manufacturing industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Qunkang Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Hongfutai Precision Electronics (Yantai) Co. Ltd., Wuxi Sharp Electronic Components Co. Ltd., Tianjin Jinya Electronics Co. Ltd., and Delta Electronics Power (Dongguan) Co. Ltd.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Guangmao Scientific and Technologic (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Zhongda Electronics (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd., Hailiang Storage Products Co. Ltd., United Win (China) Technology Ltd., and TDK Xiamen Co. Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/98658/electronic-component-manufacturing-industry-in-china-2012-2016.html