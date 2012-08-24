Electronic Dance Music Album "TranceTorium" by DJ Digital Girl Is Heating up Music Stores This Month of August

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- A new electronic dance music album entitled, “TranceTorium”, is finally released on August, 16, 2012. This new album features 10 fabulous tracks of electronic dance tunes from no less than fastest rising trance and electronic dance music producer DJ Digital Girl. A high level of creativity and energy is put into each track that is sure to delight music lovers and fans of techno music.



DJ Digital Girl’s new album blazes with energy from one track to another. The artist put her soul and commitment in every track which is backed up by very high quality production and audio technology. The album was well planned with a strong sense of purpose and direction evidenced in every song. Each track works towards a climax with interesting breaks bridged by musical tunes that all blend together perfectly.



These 10 new music releases would play well in clubs and radios which DJs around the world would enjoy performing. Additionally her music will blend well with feature films and commercials that portray fast action and suspense scenes. From the initial track entitled “Dance Craze” to the energizing cosmic tune of “Infinite Speed”, listeners of the album will enjoy this genre of music that has educated and enthralled music lovers worldwide.



DJ Digital Girl’s interest in EDM like trance music and progressive house music was ignited when a friend exposed her to trance and techno music. With her God given talent and love for music, the artist started to compose her own electronic, trance and techno melodies. Her dedication and passion for music has brought about fantastic musical creations and has made DJ Digital Girl presently one of the most promising artists in electronic dance music industry.



DJ Digital Girl appeared on Next Big Sound 25 chart list of Billboard. She has been acknowledged by none other than her favorite producer Paul Oakenfold, for being on Billboard’s “Next Big Sound” chart. With the success of her first album called, “TranceDuction”, the artist has definitely come a long way and is currently deemed as one of the fastest accelerating stars on the internet.



Everyone is invited to visit http://www.djdigitalgirl.com/ to get a taste of the artist’s new album. TranceTorium has been released on the 16th of August, 2012 in iTunes worldwide and will be available in more major music download websites and music stores in the world. Experience the music of this new album and feel the artist’s energy as she takes you to her collection of beautiful cosmic music.



About DJ Digital Girl

DJ Digital Girl is an emerging independent electronic, dance, techno, and trance musical producer and composer from Chicago, Illinois. Unlike many other artists, she learned how to compose dance music using various digital work stations on her own. She is truly inspired by many cultures around the world and this reflects on her kind of music. The fusion of different cultures is translated into artistic renditions of electronic dance tunes that has earned DJ Digital Girl a lot of fans and followers.



