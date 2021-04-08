Electronic Films Market Share, User-Demand, Industry Size, Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis & Business-Opportunities 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The Global Electronic Films Market size is forecast to reach USD 11.66 billion from USD 7.72 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. The growth of the electronic films market is driven by demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices integrated with electronic displays, the massive popularity of the touchscreen technology, along with the emergence of 5G.



Electronic films are used in circuit materials of a variety of consumer electronics products like smartphones, computers, tablets and play a crucial role in the design and manufacturing of the modern era's high technology electronic displays. The extensive application of the product in consumer electronics is a result of its excellent properties such as high-temperature tolerance, chemical resistance, low coefficient of friction, exceptional conductivity, optical transparency, UV & weather resistance, high insulation, moisture resistance, low dielectric constant, and low surface energy.



The growing popularity of flexible display films and wearable displays among consumers will significantly contribute to the electronic films market revenue share over the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) across industries, government institutes, and academic institutes is fuelling the demand for display devices. Huge investments by governments across the globe for infrastructure development projects such as intelligent transportation systems and smart cities and will foster electronic films market share over the analysis period.



Moreover, surging demand for display panels with high resolution, fast response time, and high-quality displays are contributing to significant innovations, which will subsequently result in substantial industry growth.

Key players operating in the global electronic films market are Gunze, Saint-Gobain S.A., Toray Industries Inc, Nitto Denko Corporation, The Chemours Company, DowDuPont, Teijin Ltd., 3M Corporation, Toyobo Co, Ltd, TDK Corporation, Oike & Co. Ltd., O-film Tech Co Ltd, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holding, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Electronic Films Market on the basis of material, film type, end-use, and region:



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Polymer

- ITO on Glass

- ITO on PET

- Metal Mesh

- Copper Films

- Others



Film type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Non-conductive

- Conductive



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Electronic Display

- Printed Circuit Boards

- Semiconductors

- Electric Wires & Cables

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o U.K.

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- Latin America

o Brazil

- Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Based on type, the conductive film segment is estimated to witness a notable growth rate of 5.9% over the projected timeframe. The robust growth can be attributed to the excellent properties offered by the product, such as high optical clarity, maximum light transmission, and high electrical resistance for optimum efficiency.

- On the basis of material, the ITO on PET segment is likely to account for a major chunk of the electronic films market share, exhibiting a growth rate of 7.1% through 2027. ITO coated PET films are transparent, electrically conductive, and flexible electronic films, and are experiencing high demand from a wide range of flexible display applications.

- Based on application, the semiconductors segment is likely to account for major revenue generation in the global electronic films market, delivering a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the growing demand for semiconductor devices in various sectors, including IT & telecommunications, automotive, medical industry, and consumer electronics.

- In the regional landscape, Europe accounted for 23% of the electronic films market share in 2019 and is set to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of the rapid proliferation of 5G along with the presence of a large number of OEMs in the region.

- The Asia Pacific accounted for 31% of the electronic films market share in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.5% over the forecast period. The robust growth can be attributed due to the expansion of the consumer electronics industry along with growing investments in the emerging technologies by the regional government.

- These industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the electronic films market. Moreover, rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D activities will further bolster the growth of the electronic films market over the analysis period.



