Electronic Game Card, Inc. (PINK:EGMIQ) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on March 5 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on March 5, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Electronic Game Card, Inc. (PINK:EGMIQ) against former auditors of Electronic Game Card, Inc over alleged securities laws violations.



Investors with a substantial investment in Electronic Game Card, Inc. (PINK:EGMIQ) shares between April 5, 2007 and February 19, 2010, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on March 5, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Electronic Game Card, Inc. (PINK:EGMIQ) stock between April 5, 2007 and February 19, 2010, that Timothy Quintanilla and certain of the present and former partners of Mendoza Berger & Co., LLP violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The plaintiff claims that that between April 5, 2007 and February 19, 2010, certain of the present and former partners of Mendoza Berger & Co., LLP, Electronic Game Card's independent auditor, issued allegedly materially false and misleading audit opinions certifying financial statements of Electronic Game Card, which allegedly misrepresented the Company's true financial condition.



On September 28, 2010, Electronic Game Card, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court.



Those who purchased a significant amount of shares of Electronic Game Card, Inc. (PINK:EGMIQ) between April 5, 2007 and February 19, 2010, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 5, 2013. Investors with a substantial investment in shares of Electronic Game Card, Inc. (PINK:EGMIQ) should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



